Koc : Issuance of debt securities which can be included in Additional Tier 1 Capital

Date : 10 January 2019 From : Koç Holding A.Ş. Investor Relations Tel : +90 216 531 0535 or 0533 e-mail : investorrelations@koc.com.tr Subject : The issuance of debt securities which can be included in Additional Tier 1 Capital

The process of book building which is stated in the public disclosure dated 08.01.2019 has been completed. In this context, it is planned to be issued an Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) with the nominal amount of 650 million USD abroad, having the particulars specified in the BRSA's Regulation on Equity of the Banks (the "Equity Regulation") which are perpetual and can be included in the Additional Tier 1 Capital (ilâve ana sermaye) of our Bank, to be issued in compliance with the conditions in Article 7 of the Equity Regulation, entitled "Additional Tier 1 Capital", non matured, early redemption every five years after issuance based on BRSA approval, annual rate of 13.875% for the first five years and 6 months coupon payment, If the core capital adequacy ratio falls below 5.125%, it may be subject to temporary value reduction.

400 million USD of the total amount of AT1 to be issued is; expected to receive in the equal amounts by Koç Holding A.Ş. and Unicredit S.p.A, which are one of the main shareholders of our bank, and these commitments are not intended to be sold for 180 days.

The application to the Capital Markets Board will be made today in order to obtain a "issuance document" for the mentioned issuance.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

