Change - Announcement of Cessation::ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION OF GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Lim Swee Hua is responsible for the Group's overall finance, compliance, corporate governance and accounting functions (the 'Role and Responsibilities').

Following the cessation of Mr. Lim Swee Hua as CFO, Mr. Tan Kian Peng, Darren (the Group Financial Controller) will report to Ms. Koh Shwu Lee (the Executive Director, Finance and Administration) for the Role and Responsibilities until a new CFO is appointed. The Company will announce the appointment of the new CFO in accordance with Rule 704(7) in due course.