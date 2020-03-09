Log in
KODA LTD

(BJZ)
Change - Announcement of Cessation::ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION OF GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

03/09/2020
Mr. Lim Swee Hua is responsible for the Group's overall finance, compliance, corporate governance and accounting functions (the 'Role and Responsibilities').

Following the cessation of Mr. Lim Swee Hua as CFO, Mr. Tan Kian Peng, Darren (the Group Financial Controller) will report to Ms. Koh Shwu Lee (the Executive Director, Finance and Administration) for the Role and Responsibilities until a new CFO is appointed. The Company will announce the appointment of the new CFO in accordance with Rule 704(7) in due course.

Disclaimer

Koda Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:02:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jyh Gang Koh Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Teng Kwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Swee Hua Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Jyh Eng Koh Executive Director, Head-Sales & Marketing
Shwu Lee Koh Executive Director, Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KODA LTD0.00%33
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.00%3 986
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-2.69%3 865
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.0.68%2 728
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-0.25%2 006
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD.28.85%1 334
