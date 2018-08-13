Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kodal Minerals PLC    KOD   GB00BH3X7Y70

KODAL MINERALS PLC (KOD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 12:06:49 pm
0.2525 GBp   +14.77%
12:20pKODAL MINERALS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
12:10pKODAL MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
08/10KODAL MINERALS : Statement re Share Price Movement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kodal Minerals : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 12:10pm CEST

RNS Number : 6159X

Kodal Minerals PLC

13 August 2018

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
PMELLFIITIIVLIT

Disclaimer

Kodal Minerals plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 10:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KODAL MINERALS PLC
12:20pKODAL MINERALS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
12:10pKODAL MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
08/10KODAL MINERALS : Statement re Share Price Movement
PU
07/25KODAL MINERALS : Final Results and Notice of AGM
PU
06/26KODAL MINERALS : Completion of £1.5m fundraising
PU
06/21KODAL MINERALS : Sogola-Baoule Prospect extended to over 1.4km
PU
06/11KODAL MINERALS : Raising £1.5 million to Advance Bougouni Project
PU
05/31KODAL MINERALS : High Grade Lithium Intersections at Sogola-Baoule
PU
05/21KODAL MINERALS : Sogola-Baoule Prospect extended to over 1,000m
PU
05/01KODAL MINERALS : Additional Lithium Mineralisation Confirmed,Mali
PU
More news
Chart KODAL MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Kodal Minerals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KODAL MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard M. Aylward Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Wooldridge Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Robert Bryan Director & Technical Director
Qingtao Zeng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KODAL MINERALS PLC12.82%0
VALE33.60%71 000
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.04%10 120
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-23.71%6 689
NMDC LTD-23.12%4 901
FERREXPO PLC-40.98%1 338
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.