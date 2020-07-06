Log in
KODAL MINERALS PLC

KODAL MINERALS PLC

(KOD)
07/06
0.053 GBX   +11.58%
Kodal Minerals : Result of GM

07/06/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Kodal Minerals plc ('Kodal Minerals' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

Kodal Minerals, the mineral exploration and development company, announces that at the Company's general meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please visit www.kodalminerals.com or contact the following:

Kodal Minerals plc

Bernard Aylward, CEO

Tel: +61 418 943 345

Allenby Capital Limited, Nominated Adviser

Jeremy Porter/Nick Harriss

Tel: 020 3328 5656

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Financial Adviser & Broker

John Mackay, Soltan Tagiev

Tel: 020 3470 0470

St Brides Partners Ltd, Financial PR

Catherine Leftley/Cosima Akerman

Tel: 020 7236 1177

Disclaimer

Kodal Minerals plc published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 12:03:05 UTC
