Kodiak Sciences : to Host R&D Day on October 14 in San Francisco to Highlight Recent Clinical Progress and Development Planning for KSI-301

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD) will host an R&D Day in San Francisco to highlight significant progress in the development of its lead therapeutic candidate KSI-301. The R&D event, including a live video stream, will be held on Monday, October 14 from 8:00 – 10:30a.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco, CA.

At the R&D Day, Kodiak senior management, leading retina specialists, and market analysts will provide an in-depth look at Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate platform for high-prevalence retinal diseases, the market opportunity including the evolving commercial landscape, the latest KSI-301 clinical data, and the company's clinical development and filing strategy.

"In addition to sharing the most recent KSI-301 clinical data in patients with retinal vascular diseases at the AAO Retina Subspecialty Day, we are excited to be bringing together a group of experts to offer their individual and shared perspectives on the unmet needs for patients, the potential benefits of a medicine like KSI-301 offering long-interval dosing, and a view into the commercial opportunities," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "We also look forward to sharing more about Kodiak's development plans and path to potential licensure for KSI-301."

The R&D Day will be hosted by members of the Kodiak senior management team:

Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer

John Borgeson, Chief Financial Officer

The event will include presentations and discussions with the following guest speakers:

Carl Regillo, M.D., FACS – Wills Eye Hospital and Mid Atlantic Retina, Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Regillo will focus on KSI-301 in wet AMD.





Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D. – Retina Consultants of Houston, Houston, TX. Dr. Wykoff will focus on KSI-301 in diabetic eye diseases with emphasis on diabetic macular edema and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.





Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A. – Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, NV. Dr. Khanani will focus on KSI-301 in retinal vein occlusion (RVO).





Max Cambras – L.E.K. Consulting, Life Sciences & Pharma, Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Cambras will focus on the market opportunity for an anti-VEGF agent with extended durability.





– L.E.K. Consulting, Life Sciences & Pharma, Mr. Cambras will focus on the market opportunity for an anti-VEGF agent with extended durability. Nancy Holekamp , M.D. – Pepose Vision Institute, St. Louis, MO. Dr Holekamp will provide a synthesis of the discussion and view into KSI-301's potential clinical impact.

The event will conclude with a panel discussion involving the guest speakers together with Kodiak senior management and will provide an opportunity for Q&A.

A live webcast of the R&D Day will be available on the "Investors & Media" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/. Replays will be available on the Kodiak website for 90 days following the event.

Investors, equity research analysts and others interested in attending the event in person may contact ir@kodiak.com.

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational therapy built on the Company's proprietary ABC Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. KSI-301 is being developed and is fully owned globally by Kodiak Sciences Inc.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies, future development plans, clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, anticipated design of planned clinical trials, expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of our product candidates, including KSI-301, the anticipated presentation of data, the results of our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary safety, efficacy and durability data for our KSI-301 product candidate from the Phase 1 study will not continue or persist; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies and/or our development of KSI-301 may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of KSI-301, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; anticipated presentation of data at upcoming conferences may not occur; our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Kodiak," "ABC Platform" and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various jurisdictions.

