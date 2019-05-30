Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kodiak Sciences Inc    KOD

KODIAK SCIENCES INC

(KOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kodiak Sciences : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Kodiak Sciences Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors & Media" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed as a potential first-line agent for retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases such as wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2019-healthcare-conference-300859591.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KODIAK SCIENCES INC
07:28pKODIAK SCIENCES : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
PR
05/15KODIAK SCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/15KODIAK SCIENCES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/09KODIAK SCIENCES : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Co..
PR
04/25KODIAK SCIENCES : Announces Presentations at ARVO 2019 Annual Meeting
PR
03/28KODIAK SCIENCES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
03/28KODIAK SCIENCES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results ..
PR
03/27KODIAK SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/07KODIAK SCIENCES : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
02/08KODIAK SCIENCES : Announces Upcoming Presentation of KSI-301 12-Week Phase 1a St..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About