Kodiak Sciences : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

09/06/2019 | 06:01am EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that management will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 9 at 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors & Media" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-global-healthcare-conference-300912911.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
