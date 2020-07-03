Koenig & Bauer : 02. Jul 2020 / NewsResponsibility and sound judgement in times of pandemic

Challenges facing the industry due to the coronavirus crisis

Safeguarding operations as a partner to system-relevant companies

Reaction to the postponement of our flagship fair drupa

Success story in large formats

Koenig & Bauer Report No. 56 is out now. The latest issue of the Group's customer magazine shines a spotlight on the latest news and innovations that will allow the industry to continue to take important steps forward despite the coronavirus pandemic. Spanning about 56 pages, it reports on interesting developments relating to sheetfed and web offset, post-press technologies, digital and flexo printing, and a broad spectrum of special applications.

The latest 56-page issue of Koenig & Bauer Report spotlights current news, innovations and trends from the print industry

In his editorial, president and CEO Claus Bolza-Schünemann refers to the challenges currently facing the industry and the still incalculable consequences to be overcome by companies all over the world in the wake of the CoVID-19 pandemic. Koenig & Bauer immediately implemented measures to safeguard its delivery capabilities, service readiness and spare parts supplies. As a printing press manufacturer, it was particularly important to be well prepared, as many customers are direct partners to the food, pharmaceuticals and beverage industries, and can therefore be classified as absolutely system-relevant. 'This responsibility is additional motivation to work to the best of our ability and to keep production running for our customers,' Bolza-Schünemann writes.

Koenig & Bauer Report also reflects on the postponement of drupa, which would normally have come to an end a few days ago. The decision to postpone the print industry's biggest trade fair and exhibition until April 2021 was accepted with respect and full understanding. Aside from the new fair dates, the magazine informs readers about product innovations such as the ultra-compact Evo XC, the decades-long success story for Koenig & Bauer in large-format sheetfed offset, and the development of the digital VariJET press together with joint venture partner Durst.

Koenig & Bauer Report is published in German, English, French, Spanish and Italian. Printed copies can be requested from our local regional offices or from the central marketing department of Koenig & Bauer AG

tel.: +49 931 909-4567

fax: +49 931 909-6015

e-mail: marketing(at)koenig-bauer.com.

Koenig & Bauer Report is also available as a digital web magazine (in all the aforementioned languages as well as in Portuguese). The digital magazine is available at http://report.koenig-bauer.com/ and can be downloaded from https://www.koenig-bauer.com/downloads/koenig-bauer-report/.