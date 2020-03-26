Koenig & Bauer : 26. Mar 2020 / NewsKoenig & Bauer and Actega to continue cooperation in the future

Cooperation extended for a further five years

Optimised and tested products for high-quality inline finishing

Joint development project

IML label production in cooperation with ACTEGA at the Koenig & Bauer customer centre (1)

Koenig & Bauer and ACTEGA have been working together in the field of press consumables since November 2016. During this time, new Rapida presses accompanied by ACTEGA starter kits with coating products for inline finishing have been delivered to customers in 58 countries around the world. The users benefit from products which have been tailored to achieve the highest possible quality and performance on Rapida sheetfed offset presses. These products are used, tested and optimised on a regular basis at the Koenig & Bauer demo centre.

The two companies have now agreed to extend their successful cooperation for a further five years. This means that ACTEGA will remain a reliable development partner for Koenig & Bauer in the future - for example in work to optimise finishing processes in connection with LED-UV production. Coatings and further consumables from ACTEGA are in constant use in the press demo centre and are presented there within the framework of customer events. The cooperation also includes presentations at trade fairs, for example at the next drupa.

The annual ACTEGA calendar showcases the diversity of high-quality finishing which can today be realised in an inline process. Production of the calendar is always an outcome of close exchanges between ACTEGA and Koenig & Bauer (2)

For ten years already, the two manufacturers have been demonstrating the diversity of high-quality finishing techniques which can be realised in a modern inline process through the production of ACTEGA's annual calendar. The interesting visual, haptic and olfactory effects are created using Rapida sheetfed offset technology with corresponding coating facilities. Continuation of the annual calendar production is another objective of the further cooperation.

Andreas Gipp, senior vice president for the business line Paper & Board at ACTEGA, views the innovation strength of the two companies as an important prerequisite for the development of attractive finishing options for their joint customers (4)

Andreas Gipp, senior vice president for the business line Paper & Board at ACTEGA, explains: 'Together with Koenig & Bauer, we are defining benchmarks for the finishing of printed products. The purpose of our cooperation is to guarantee the availability of high-quality coating systems for use on high-performance sheetfed offset presses from Koenig & Bauer. Consequently, we will continue to apply the innovation strengths of both companies in the future, in order to develop attractive products for our joint customers.'

Dirk Winkler, head of print technology at Koenig & Bauer Sheetfed, adds: 'Our cooperation with ACTEGA is driving the development of finishing technologies and benefits our users directly. Coatings, presses and processes are matched precisely to each other, as the key to reproducible quality results.'

Dirk Winkler, head of print technology at Koenig & Bauer Sheetfed, describes the cooperation as a source of benefits for both the user experience and further developments in finishing technologies (3)