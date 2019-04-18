Koenig & Bauer : Right on course for further growth

Koenig & Bauer expands its portfolio for the folding carton market

Joint venture with a strong partner for digital print

Strategies in the age of digital transformation

Koenig & Bauer Report No. 54 is out now. The latest 60-page issue of the Group's customer magazine spotlights current news, innovations and trends from the print industry. Boasting a revised layout, it contains a wealth of articles and reports on interesting developments relating to sheetfed and web offset, digital and flexo printing, and numerous special applications.

In his editorial, president and CEO Claus Bolza-Schünemann outlines the course of continuous growth pursued by Koenig & Bauer. The acquisition of a majority stake in Duran Machinery has enabled the world's oldest press manufacturer to further expand its product portfolio for the prospering folding carton market. At the same time, Koenig & Bauer and Durst Phototechnik have signed a letter of intent on the founding of a joint venture to drive the development of digital print solutions for folding carton and corrugated board printing.

One year before the next drupa opens its doors, the magazine also sheds light on the strategies adopted by the Group in this age of advancing digital transformation. With a range of service offers based on the evaluation of press and production data, Koenig & Bauer has been one of the pioneers of digital transformation in print for more than 20 years. In 2018, the presentation of further developments using artificial intelligence added yet another aspect to the digitally networked production environment envisaged by Koenig & Bauer.

With a new image campaign, Koenig & Bauer is continuing implementation of the brand relaunch initiated to mark its 200-year anniversary. The campaign illustrates the fascination of the world of print and underlines the added value it brings. Koenig & Bauer Report offers a first glimpse of the images to come.

Koenig & Bauer Report is published in German, English, French, Spanish and Italian. Printed copies can be requested from our local regional offices or from the central marketing department of

Koenig & Bauer AG

Tel.: +49 (0)931 909-4567

Fax +49 (0)931 909-6015

E-mail: marketing@koenig-bauer.com

Koenig & Bauer Report is also made available as a digital web magazine (in all the aforementioned languages and additionally in Portuguese). The digital magazine can be read at http://report.koenig-bauer.com/ and is furthermore offered for download at https://www.koenig-bauer.com/downloads/koenig-bauer-report/.