Koenig & Bauer : sells fifth RotaJET for decor printing

SWISS KRONO is investing in a RotaJET 225 from Koenig & Bauer for its production facility in Heiligengrabe in the north of Germany. This is already the fifth press to be sold to a customer active in the growth market of digital decor printing, and SWISS KRONO is already the second producer of wood-based materials to invest in Koenig & Bauer's digital printing solution. 'With the two different machine classes (L and VL) and the different web widths (138cm, 168cm and 225cm) of our RotaJET, we can offer our customers market- and region-specific solutions for the most varied decor applications. We are especially pleased that SWISS KRONO has opted for a RotaJET 225,' says Koenig & Bauer board member Christoph Müller. The new digital web press will be entering production in Heiligengrabe in summer 2020. Ingo Lehnhoff, managing director of SWISS KRONO TEX Germany: 'The RotaJET 225 from Koenig & Bauer supports the highly efficient realisation of shorter runs and we can now bring new decors and products to the market faster than ever before.'

About SWISS KRONO Group

SWISS KRONO Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of wood-based products. The company stands for sustainable and innovative solutions in the interiors, flooring and building materials sectors. Founded in 1966 as a family business, the group currently employs a staff of 5,100. In the 2017/2018 fiscal year, the company generated sales of CHF 2.0 billion. In addition to the Swiss plant in Menznau, the company also produces in France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, Russia and the USA. The Group's products are distributed to over 120 countries worldwide. SWISS KRONO Group has always been uncompromisingly committed to quality and environmental protection. Creating wood at its best.