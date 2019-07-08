Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Koenig & Bauer AG    SKB   DE0007193500

KOENIG & BAUER AG

(SKB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Koenig & Bauer : sells fifth RotaJET for decor printing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:53am EDT
  • Fifth RotaJET for decor printing
  • Different machine classes and web widths
  • New decors and products can be brought to the market faster
  • Highly efficient realisation of shorter runs

SWISS KRONO is investing in a RotaJET 225 from Koenig & Bauer for its production facility in Heiligengrabe in the north of Germany. This is already the fifth press to be sold to a customer active in the growth market of digital decor printing, and SWISS KRONO is already the second producer of wood-based materials to invest in Koenig & Bauer's digital printing solution. 'With the two different machine classes (L and VL) and the different web widths (138cm, 168cm and 225cm) of our RotaJET, we can offer our customers market- and region-specific solutions for the most varied decor applications. We are especially pleased that SWISS KRONO has opted for a RotaJET 225,' says Koenig & Bauer board member Christoph Müller. The new digital web press will be entering production in Heiligengrabe in summer 2020. Ingo Lehnhoff, managing director of SWISS KRONO TEX Germany: 'The RotaJET 225 from Koenig & Bauer supports the highly efficient realisation of shorter runs and we can now bring new decors and products to the market faster than ever before.'

About SWISS KRONO Group

SWISS KRONO Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of wood-based products. The company stands for sustainable and innovative solutions in the interiors, flooring and building materials sectors. Founded in 1966 as a family business, the group currently employs a staff of 5,100. In the 2017/2018 fiscal year, the company generated sales of CHF 2.0 billion. In addition to the Swiss plant in Menznau, the company also produces in France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, Russia and the USA. The Group's products are distributed to over 120 countries worldwide. SWISS KRONO Group has always been uncompromisingly committed to quality and environmental protection. Creating wood at its best.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 09:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOENIG & BAUER AG
05:53aKOENIG & BAUER : sells fifth RotaJET for decor printing
PU
06/13KOENIG & BAUER : Munich vocational school centre modernises its printing facilit..
PU
06/06KOENIG & BAUER : Flexotecnica expands sales network in Southeast Asia
PU
05/24KOENIG & BAUER : spreads the word on digital transformation and connected servic..
PU
05/23KOENIG & BAUER : Raimund Klinkner is new supervisory board chairman at Koenig & ..
PU
05/23KOENIG & BAUER : spreads the word on digital transformation and connected servic..
PU
05/23KOENIG & BAUER : Durst, Koenig & Bauer form digital packaging printing JV
AQ
05/23KOENIG & BAUER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22KOENIG & BAUER : Shareholders support growth offensive 2023
PU
05/20KOENIG & BAUER : spreads the word on digital transformation and connected servic..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 277 M
EBIT 2019 78,3 M
Net income 2019 58,0 M
Finance 2019 90,0 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 664 M
Chart KOENIG & BAUER AG
Duration : Period :
Koenig & Bauer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOENIG & BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 62,6  €
Last Close Price 40,2  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claus Bolza-Schünemann President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Hoyos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Dähn Chief Financial Officer
Gottfried Weippert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hatschek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOENIG & BAUER AG11.12%744
NORDSON CORPORATION16.18%7 966
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 287
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 158
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-3.86%4 080
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP71.12%3 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About