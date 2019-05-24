Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Koenig & Bauer AG    SKB   DE0007193500

KOENIG & BAUER AG

(SKB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Koenig & Bauer : spreads the word on digital transformation and connected services (3/3)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 04:58am EDT
  • Live demonstration of a complete Koenig & Bauer packaging workflow with flat-bed die-cutter and folder-gluer
  • Autonomous printing with AutoRun in medium and large formats
  • Rapida LiveApps in practice
  • Breakout sessions: High-volume and luxury packaging production

On 20th and 21st May, Koenig & Bauer invited print professionals from all over the world to an open house spotlighting the potential for digital transformation and data-driven services in packaging printing under the motto 'Koenig & Bauer 4.0 - Packaging Printing & Connected Services' (see also Press Release 031/2019).

The open house picked up the thread of a customer event held under the same name last year. For the first time, it was now possible to show the complete process chain for packaging production in a live demonstration - from creation of the jobs in the MIS, via printing and die-cutting through to completion of the folding cartons. Koenig & Bauer has thus positioned itself as a one-stop partner for all the needs of this growth market.

As participants in a panel discussion, Stefan Segger (Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed), Dr. Peter Lechner (Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica), Franc Freixes (Koenig & Bauer Iberica), Markus Müller (Koenig & Bauer Coding) and Pinar Kucukaras (Koenig & Bauer Duran) provided key information on their current technology solutions for packaging printing.

The visitors were subsequently able to follow the definition of pharmaceuticals packaging jobs in Optimus Dash. In addition to the basic job data, this involved also specification of the substrates and coatings, the required quantities of different product versions, the corresponding die-cutting formes and much more besides. All process steps through to incorporation into the production schedule were shown live. One key benefit of Optimus Dash is a packaging module with which production jobs, including die-cutting, can be created automatically. The result is a fully imposed PDF.

Live packaging printing and conversion

A six-colour Rapida 105 PRO with inline coater was on hand for the print production. After plate changing, inking of the rollers and automatic register correction, the press produced several print jobs fully autonomously in an AutoRun process. In other words, it switched automatically between production and makeready upon completion of each job in the defined sequence. The operator simply selected the job list, which was then processed as a whole without any further intervention.

Dirk Winkler, head of print technology at Koenig & Bauer Sheetfed, used the time freed up by the autonomous process to explain the underlying quality control concept and to present the Rapida LiveApps. The ErgoTronicApp can be viewed as a mobile console which provides access to the full scope of press functions. The operator can call up all relevant information from the press on a mobile device, for example job data, production times, press status messages and maintenance reminders, including help texts describing the tasks to be completed. With the ProductionApp, on the other hand, it is possible to manage store room inventories and track consumables batches. Even retrospectively, the app provides a precise overview of which print jobs were produced with which batches of substrates, inks and other consumables.

After printing, the sheets were passed directly to the Ipress 106 K PRO for die-cutting, creasing and stripping. Folding and gluing, finally, was handled by an Omega Allpro 110. The visitors were thus able to convince themselves that the promise of high speeds also applies to post-press processes, and were for the first time able to take home a finished folding carton.

Breakout sessions on high-volume and luxury packaging production

Two breakout sessions were devoted to new solutions for the printing and finishing of both high-volume and luxury packaging. Alongside, experts from Koenig & Bauer and Optimus offered detailed information on MIS solutions for the applications concerned.

For the high volume session, production was assigned to a brand new Rapida 145 whose extensive feature list included a high-speed package for printing outputs up to 18,000 sheets/hr, AutoRun, DriveTronic SPC, SFC, SRW and VariDry dryer systems of the latest generation. It produced three typical but very different food and non-food packaging jobs at maximum speed - in an autonomous process and with non-stop pile changes. Low-migration inks were used.

A seven-colour Rapida 106 coater press then repeated production of the packaging from the morning demonstration, though now using Extended Gamut Printing with seven colours in an Esko Equinox workflow. It was thus possible to make a direct comparison between the folding cartons produced with standard and spot colours. The quality and colour reproduction were found to be identical.

Visitors who chose to attend the luxury packaging session were again able to witness a complete process chain: A six-colour Rapida 106 in a double-coating configuration printed one job with opaque white, LED-UV inks, UV coating and a micro-embossing effect applied through the second coating tower, and a second with UV adhesive, cold foil application, LED-UV inks and high-gloss UV coating. These jobs were subsequently embossed, creased, cut, scored and stripped on the rotary die-cutter Rapida RDC 106. The individual blanks, finally, were separated on a Laserck Master Blanker.

The print professionals who came to Radebeul returned home after exciting days packed with a wealth of new information, and must now decide which processes and know-how they will be implementing in their own companies. Certain, however, is that they will soon be experiencing many of the new automation and service tools introduced during the open house in their regular communication with Koenig & Bauer.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 08:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOENIG & BAUER AG
04:58aKOENIG & BAUER : spreads the word on digital transformation and connected servic..
PU
05/23KOENIG & BAUER : Raimund Klinkner is new supervisory board chairman at Koenig & ..
PU
05/23KOENIG & BAUER : spreads the word on digital transformation and connected servic..
PU
05/23KOENIG & BAUER : Durst, Koenig & Bauer form digital packaging printing JV
AQ
05/23KOENIG & BAUER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22KOENIG & BAUER : Shareholders support growth offensive 2023
PU
05/20KOENIG & BAUER : spreads the word on digital transformation and connected servic..
PU
05/16KOENIG & BAUER : Retrofit at highest level offers long-term peace of mind
PU
05/03KOENIG & BAUER : with 10.2% higher order intake
PU
04/30KOENIG & BAUER : Successful Evo XD start-up in South Africa
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 273 M
EBIT 2019 78,9 M
Net income 2019 61,9 M
Finance 2019 126 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 9,65
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 603 M
Chart KOENIG & BAUER AG
Duration : Period :
Koenig & Bauer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOENIG & BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 61,1 €
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claus Bolza-Schünemann President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Hoyos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Dähn Chief Financial Officer
Gottfried Weippert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hatschek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOENIG & BAUER AG0.00%675
NORDSON CORPORATION9.95%7 379
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 191
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-5.64%4 004
VALMET21.78%3 664
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About