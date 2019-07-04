Log in
KOGENERACJA : Appointment of the Member of the Audit Committee

07/04/2019

EBI system

Wrocław, 04.07.2019 r.

Current report 3/2019_EBI

Subject: Appointment of the Member of the Audit Committee

The Management Board of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A informs that in connection with the expiry on 17 June 2019 the mandate of Mr. Pana Raimondo Eggink from the membership in the Supervisory Board (Current Report 8/2019) who was also on the position of the Member of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board, acting on the basis of §13 (3) of the Regulations of the Supervisory Board appointed on 4 July 2019, from among its members, Mr. Piotr Szczepiórkowski as the Member of the Audit Committee.

Therefore, as of 4 July 2019, the Audit Committee shall include the following:

Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz - Chairman of the Audit Committee

Mr. Piotr Szczepiórkowski - Member of the Audit Committee

Mr. Radosław Woszczyk - Member of the Audit Committee.

The Members of the Audit Committee that meet the independence criteria in line with art. 129 sec. 3 of the Act of 11 May 2017 on statutory auditors, audit firms and public oversight (Journal of Laws No. 1089) are the Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz and the member of Audit Committee Mr. Piotr Szczepiórkowski.

The Members of the Audit Committee that meet the independence criteria in line with Appendix 2 to the European Commission Recommendation of 15 February 2005 on the role of non-executive or supervisory directors of listed companies and on the committees of the (supervisory) board (2005/162/EC) are the Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz and the member of Audit Committee Mr. Piotr Szczepiórkowski.

The members of the Audit Committee have the knowledge and experience in the field of accountancy and the sector in which the Issuer operates.

Thus, the Company after an incidental breach of the practice II.Z.3., (Current Report 2/2019_EBI) according to which: "At least two members of the supervisory board meet the independence criteria referred to in principle II.Z.4." returns to application the above practice.

Legal basis: other regulations, §29 section 3 of the Regulations of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich Kogeneracja SA published this content on 04 July 2019
