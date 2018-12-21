Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  KOGENERACJA SA    KGEN   PLKGNRC00015

KOGENERACJA SA (KGEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/20
35.9 PLN   -5.28%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KOGENERACJA : Result of main capacity market auction for the year 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 05:45pm CET

EM Kancelaria Publiczna [Public Chambers]

Wrocław, 21.12.2018

Current Report 45/2018

Subject: Result of main capacity market auction for the year 2023

The Management Board of the company Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna ("Issuer") discloses that he was informed that on 21 December 2018 the PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ("PGE") a parent company within the meaning of art. 4 § 1 section 4a) of the Commercial Companies Code, informed in Current Report No. 41/2018 about the result of the auction of the capacity market for 2023 (main auction). Below, the Issuer announces unchanged information provided by PGE:

"The Management of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ("PGE") discloses that on December 21, 2018, as a result of capacity market auction for the year 2023 (the main auction), total capacity obligation of not less than 6 300 MW has been contracted for generation units owned by PGE Group. Capacity contracts have been concluded for one year. Auction clearing price has been set within the range of 217.06-189.95 PLN/kW/year and - on the basis of article 38 par. 1 of the Capacity Market Act of December 8, 2017 - will be disclosed by PSE S.A within 3 business days.

The above capacity obligations are not final results of capacity auction. Final results are to be published by the President of Energy Regulatory Office on its website (in the section Biuletyn Informacji Publicznej) on the first business day following 21st day after the close of capacity auction. Until then all capacity obligation contracts are conditional.

Total capacity obligation contracted for generation units owned by PGE Group for the year 2023, including long-term obligations contracted in the auction for the year 2021, amounts to not less than 10 943 MW."

Due to integrated activities related to the capacity market, internally regulated between PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and the companies of the PGE Capital Group, including the Issuer, the Company is currently unable to determine its obligations related to the capacity market.

Detailed legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich Kogeneracja SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 16:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOGENERACJA SA
05:45pKOGENERACJA : Result of main capacity market auction for the year 2023
PU
11/15KOGENERACJA : Result of main capacity market auction for the year 2021
PU
10/30KOGENERACJA : Estimation of selected financial and operating data for the period..
PU
09/18KOGENERACJA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/26KOGENERACJA : Estimation of selected financial and operating data for the first ..
PU
06/29KOGENERACJA : (Polski) Rejestracja zmian Statutu Spółki
PU
05/24KOGENERACJA : Announcement about convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespó..
PU
05/07KOGENERACJA : (Polski) Zgłoszenie przez akcjonariusza projektu uchwały..
PU
04/26KOGENERACJA : Estimation of selected financial and operating data for the first ..
PU
04/24KOGENERACJA : Motion by the Management Board regarding 2017 financial year profi..
PU
More news
Chart KOGENERACJA SA
Duration : Period :
KOGENERACJA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Fraszczak Chairman-Management Board
Jakub Frejlich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Raimondo Eggink Member-Supervisory Board
Roman Nowak Secretary-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Woszczyk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOGENERACJA SA-57.76%143
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE31.09%47 101
ENGIE-13.05%34 771
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.04%34 266
SEMPRA ENERGY6.57%30 940
ORSTED31.65%28 757
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.