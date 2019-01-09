KOGENERACJA : Schedule for interim reports submission

EM Kancelaria Publiczna [Public Chambers]

Wrocław, 09 January 2019

Current report 1/2019

Subject: Schedule for interim reports submission

Acting as persons authorized to represent Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. we hereby inform that the Company shall submit interim reports in 2019 in accordance with the following schedule:

Interim reports for 2018:

Consolidated quarterly report for the IV quarter the Issuer does not have the duty to submit the quarterly report for the last quarter of the financial year (§ 79 clause 2 of the Regulation); Separate annual report for 2018 - 12 March 2019 Consolidated annual report for 2018 - 12 March 2019 Interim reports for 2019: 1. Quarterly reports

Statutory quarterly report of KOGENERACJA S.A. shall be published as a part of consolidated quarterly report of KOGENERACJA S.A. Group of Companies in compliance with § 62 section 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodical information to be submitted by issuers of securities (…) (Dz.U. [Journal of Laws] of 2018 Item 757).

The Management Board of KOGENERACJA S.A. declares that the consolidated quarterly reports of Capital Group shall include the quarterly financial information as a part of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:

I quarter - 14 May 2019 II quarter In compliance with § 79 clause 2, the Issuer does not have the duty to submit the quarterly report for the II quarter of the financial year III quarter - 12 November 2019

2. Half-year report

Statutory half-year report of KOGENERACJA S.A. shall be published as a part of consolidated half-year report of KOGENERACJA S.A. group of companies in compliance with § 62 section 3 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodical information to be submitted by issuers of securities (…) (Dz.U. [Journal of Laws] of 2018 Item 757, as amended).

Consolidated half-year report for the first half-year of 2019 including half-year financial report - 12 August 2019.

Legal basis: Article 56 section 1 Clause 2 of the Act on Public Offer - Current and Periodical Information, and § 80 section 1 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodical information to be submitted by issuers of securities (…) (Dz.U. [Journal of Laws] of 2018 Item 757).