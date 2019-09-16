A Wardrobe of Possibilities: Nine West at Kohl's

Customers can now shop the iconic brand in store and online at Kohls.com

Inspired by today's modern, strong and accomplished woman, Kohl's is excited to launch iconic brand Nine West as part of our evolving brand portfolio! Announced last year, the collection features Nine West footwear, handbags, jewelry, and an apparel collection exclusive to Kohl's - all now available in store and online at Kohl's.com.

The launch of Nine West footwear is the biggest ever in Kohl's dress casual category - a key growth opportunity - and positions Kohl's with the largest ownership and footprint of the Nine West brand in the market. Kohl's is also excited about the opportunity to introduce the Nine West brand into women's apparel. Designed in-house, the relevant and contemporary apparel collection will position Kohl's as a fashion destination, attracting new millennial customers, as well as engaging Kohl's already loyal shoppers.

To share this exciting brand with customers, Kohl's tapped singer and style goddess Ciara to be the face (and voice!) of the launch collection.

'I'm so excited to be a part of the Nine West at Kohl's brand launch. Not only is the brand iconic, but it holds a special place in my heart. One of my first pairs of heels was Nine West, so launching the brand at Kohl's is a full circle moment for me!'

Watch the video below to see the new Nine West collection featuring Ciara! To shop Nine West at Kohl's, visit in store or online at Kohls.com/NineWest.