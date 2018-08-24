Ask Me Anything: Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO

A Q&A with CEO Michelle Gass

Michelle Gass has been a part of the Kohl's team for more than five years. Now that she's three months into her new role as CEO, we asked her a few questions that might be on everyone's minds.



Q1: Now that you're three months into your role as CEO, how is the transition going?

A. I've stepped into this role in what I believe is an incredible time for the company. The company's focus continues to stay the same. Our Greatness Agenda is our compass, and our two key priorities are driving traffic and operational excellence. I think everyone has really embraced our priorities, and our strategies are working. At Kohl's, it's all about one team, and I look forward to continuing to focus on delivering solid execution, innovating for the future, putting the customer first, and continuing to enhance our culture of speed and agility in this dynamic retail environment.

Q2: What is your vision for Kohl's for the back half of the year and the holiday season? What are you most looking forward to in the coming months?

A. I believe that today, we have more momentum than ever. I'm looking forward to leveraging our successes and energy from the first half of the year into the coming months. I'm excited about heading into the holiday season with strong proprietary brands, new partnerships for Kohl's, including POPSUGAR, FAO Schwarz, LEGO, and recently expanded partnerships like Nike and Under Armour. Through the back half of the year and into the future, Kohl's will continue to invest in and focus on our deep pipeline of initiatives, including our omnichannel and technological capabilities, our in-store experience and portfolio, our loyalty and personalization efforts, our speed to market, and most importantly, our people.