Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 10:03:25 pm
80.7 USD   +2.10%
08:12aASK ME ANYTHING : Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO
PU
07:52aKOHL : Q&A with Doug Howe, Kohl’s New Chief Merchandising Offi..
PU
08/22KOHL : Retailers Still Going Strong -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ask Me Anything: Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO

0
08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST

A Q&A with CEO Michelle Gass

Michelle Gass has been a part of the Kohl's team for more than five years. Now that she's three months into her new role as CEO, we asked her a few questions that might be on everyone's minds.

Q1: Now that you're three months into your role as CEO, how is the transition going?

A. I've stepped into this role in what I believe is an incredible time for the company. The company's focus continues to stay the same. Our Greatness Agenda is our compass, and our two key priorities are driving traffic and operational excellence. I think everyone has really embraced our priorities, and our strategies are working. At Kohl's, it's all about one team, and I look forward to continuing to focus on delivering solid execution, innovating for the future, putting the customer first, and continuing to enhance our culture of speed and agility in this dynamic retail environment.

Q2: What is your vision for Kohl's for the back half of the year and the holiday season? What are you most looking forward to in the coming months?

A. I believe that today, we have more momentum than ever. I'm looking forward to leveraging our successes and energy from the first half of the year into the coming months. I'm excited about heading into the holiday season with strong proprietary brands, new partnerships for Kohl's, including POPSUGAR, FAO Schwarz, LEGO, and recently expanded partnerships like Nike and Under Armour. Through the back half of the year and into the future, Kohl's will continue to invest in and focus on our deep pipeline of initiatives, including our omnichannel and technological capabilities, our in-store experience and portfolio, our loyalty and personalization efforts, our speed to market, and most importantly, our people.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:27 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 210 M
EBIT 2019 1 456 M
Net income 2019 868 M
Debt 2019 2 015 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
P/E ratio 2020 14,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 13 485 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 81,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION48.81%13 485
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 890
MACY'S51.37%11 716
NORDSTROM30.86%10 269
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED0.43%8 447
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-6.25%5 693
