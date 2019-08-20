Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Department-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

By Suzanne Kapner

Kohl's Corp. on Tuesday reported its third consecutive decline in quarterly sales, though it said business improved toward the end of the period and it maintained its guidance for the year.

The results prompted concern by analysts and investors that the strong growth Kohl's had posted for most of last year, which had helped it buck a downward trend among department stores, has come to an end. The shares fell 5% by midday and are down about 43% over the past year.

"There can be no doubt that Kohl's has been blown off course," said Neil Saunders, a managing director with GlobalData Retail.

Total sales fell 3.1% to $4.4 billion for the period ended Aug. 3. Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.9%

Net income dropped to $247 million from $292 million a year earlier on higher online shipping costs and steeper promotions to clear unsold goods.

Kohl's Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said business improved in the last six weeks of the quarter with sales at stores open at least a year growing by 1%. She noted that the positive sales trend continued into August as the company got off to a strong start for the back-to-school season.

Other department stores, including Macy's Inc. and J.C. Penney Co., reported disappointing results last week for their summer quarter, sending their shares lower. Walmart Inc. was one of the few standouts, continuing its string of strong growth.

Retailers are facing the added threat of high costs due to increased tariffs on goods imported from China. On Tuesday, Home Depot Inc. lowered its sales forecast for the current year, citing the potential impact of tariffs as well as higher raw-material costs.

Even retailers that posted higher sales are being judged harshly by investors. T.J. Maxx parent TJX Cos. on Tuesday said sales at stores open at least a year grew 2% in the recent period. That is on top of a 6% increase in the same period a year ago. Foot traffic to its stores has increased for 20 consecutive quarters.

Yet its shares fell 1.4% in midday trading to $50.81.

Analysts are concerned that T.J. Maxx and its sister chain Marshalls may be facing more competition as department stores offer deeper discounts and resale sites such as The RealReal Inc. and thredUP Inc. gain popularity.

Mr. Saunders of GlobalData said the above-average levels of discounting across many apparel retailers "gave those shoppers looking for bargains more choice and more reason to shop around, something that had a tangible impact on both T.J. Maxx and Marshalls."

Kohl's has been trying to combat sluggish sales with initiatives such as one that lets shoppers return items they bought on Amazon.com Inc. to any of its more than 1,100 stores -- no box required.

Ms. Gass said the Amazon returns partnership is bringing both new and existing customers into Kohl's stores, particularly at off-peak times. She said the venture is expected to be a profitable one for Kohl's.

The retailer is also partnering with designers to launch exclusive collections, such as one from Jason Wu that will arrive in stores for the holiday season. And it is partnering with Facebook Inc. to find emerging digital brands to showcase in its stores.

Write to Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.96% 184.31 Delayed Quote.42.02%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC 6.15% 0.6283 Delayed Quote.-41.83%
KOHL'S CORPORATION -6.19% 45.24 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
MARSHALLS PLC 1.47% 655 Delayed Quote.38.88%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC 4.33% 216.86 Delayed Quote.21.03%
THE TJX COMPANIES -1.58% 50.69 Delayed Quote.15.22%
WALMART INC. -0.96% 112.73 Delayed Quote.22.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
12:43pDepartment-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's
DJ
12:40pVolatility for Retailers Isn't Over, Options Indicate
DJ
11:11aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Threatens To Snap 3-day Win Streak As Stocks Stumble Low..
DJ
07:29aKOHL : 2Q Comparable Sales Fall More Than Analysts Expected
DJ
07:08aKOHL'S : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:03aKOHLS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
07:01aKOHL'S CORPORATION : Reports Financial Results
BU
08/14Macy's shares sink as discounts to clear inventory hurt, tourism drops
RE
08/14Stocks: Retailers Rally on Trade Levy Reprieve -- WSJ
DJ
08/13Retail Stocks Rally as Tariffs Are Delayed -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 226 M
EBIT 2020 1 298 M
Net income 2020 803 M
Debt 2020 2 209 M
Yield 2020 5,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,38x
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 7 810 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 60,37  $
Last Close Price 48,20  $
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-27.34%7 810
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 620
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-8.73%6 493
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.52%6 463
MACY'S-45.84%4 983
NORDSTROM-45.68%4 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group