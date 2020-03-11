Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : An Update for our Customers on Coronavirus from Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass

03/11/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Like many of you, we have been closely following the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our customers and our associates is our top priority.

Following guidelines from trusted sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we're taking comprehensive measures to ensure that our stores remain safe and ready to serve you and your families.

We want to take the opportunity to share more details about the protective measures that Kohl's has in place.

  • Kohl's has comprehensive cleaning and sanitization protocols in place for all of our facilities, including our stores. All stores are performing additional sterilization to maintain a safe environment. Hand sanitizer is also provided for customer and associate use.

  • Any Kohl's associate experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to work remotely or remain home.

  • We are limiting travel of our associates and business partners. In its place, we are increasing the use of remote communication technologies.

We are confident that we are taking appropriate steps to keep our stores safe for our customers and associates. For those who prefer to shop online, we also serve customers at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's App for in-store pickup or ship-to-home.

We will always put our customers and associates first, and that commitment has never been more important. Our team is working hard to maintain a clean shopping environment to promote the health and safety of all who depend on us. We will continue to serve you and your families everyday.

Sincerely,

Michelle Gass

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 16:49:23 UTC
