Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kohl : Bruce Besanko to Retire from Kohl's at the End of the Fiscal Year; Jill Timm Appointed Kohl's Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced that Bruce Besanko has decided to retire from Kohl’s at the end of the fiscal year and will step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1. At that time, Jill Timm, Kohl’s Executive Vice President of Finance, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Besanko will remain in a Senior Advisor role until he departs the company to assist with the CFO transition and provide support for current company initiatives.

“I want to thank Bruce for his significant contributions to the company,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO. “During his time at Kohl’s, he has added great value across many parts of the business and has further strengthened our overall finance organization. We appreciate that Bruce will continue to support the business through the end of the year.”

“I’m thankful for my time at Kohl’s and I am confident in the bright future the company is building,” said Besanko. “I look forward to continuing to work with the team as we go through our most meaningful season of the year.”

In the Chief Financial Officer role, Timm will oversee Kohl’s financial planning and analysis, investor relations, financial reporting, accounting operations, tax and treasury. She will report directly to the CEO.

“Jill is a seasoned financial executive at Kohl’s, having served in various financial leadership positions within the company for more than 20 years,” said Gass. “She’s been an invaluable partner to me, Bruce, and the entire leadership team supporting many of our top strategic initiatives. Jill also has been the key architect of our Operational Excellence strategy, which continues to be a critical priority for the company. I have great confidence in her ability to manage the financial operations of the enterprise and accelerate our future growth.”

“I am honored to take on the CFO role for Kohl’s,” said Timm. “It is a very exciting time for the company as we continue to evolve our strategic initiatives, create new opportunities for growth and drive value for our shareholders.”

Timm joined Kohl’s in 1999, holding progressive leadership positions across several areas of finance, most recently as Executive Vice President of Finance. She has more than 25 years of finance experience in financial planning, analysis, accounting, capital planning, investor relations, treasury and tax.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2019 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
06:11pKOHL : Bruce Besanko to Retire from Kohl's at the End of the Fiscal Year; Jill ...
PU
05:46pKOHL : Bruce Besanko to Retire from Kohl's at the End of the Fiscal Year; Jill T..
BU
04:11pKOHL : Says Bruce Besanko to Step Down as CFO
DJ
08:26aKOHL : Scott Living is Home at Kohl's
PU
08:26aTHIS JUST IN : Brett Young's Caliville Collection at Kohl's
PU
10/07KOHL : Receives U.S. EPA 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award
PU
10/04KOHL : Find the Top Toys of the Season at Kohl's Toy Shop
PU
10/03KOHL : Recognized as Participant in AnitaB.org 2019 Top Companies for Women ... ..
PU
09/23KOHL : Cara Santana Brings Her Style to Limited-time Apt. 9 Collection
PU
09/23KOHL : Teamed Up with Drew and Jonathan Scott for a Library Makeover
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 078 M
EBIT 2020 1 288 M
Net income 2020 856 M
Debt 2020 2 273 M
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 7 862 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 56,16  $
Last Close Price 50,80  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-25.52%7 862
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 124
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-0.34%7 950
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-2.28%7 047
NORDSTROM-28.99%5 128
MACY'S-49.93%4 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group