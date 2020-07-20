Kohl : Customer FAQ for Open Stores

KOHL'S CUSTOMER FAQ FOR OPEN STORES

Updated: July 20, 2020

Kohl's recently announced its plans to begin reopening stores this month, following applicable local guidelines and health information. In preparation for reopening, the company has made significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl's customers and associates. See below for Frequently Asked Questions and answers surrounding Kohl's stores that are now open.

For questions as it relates to Kohl's stores that remain closed, please reference the Customer FAQ here.

Store Reopenings

Q: Why is Kohl's reopening stores?

Kohl's announced plans to reopen stores through a phased approach to continue serving our customers and communities. We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors, including the applicable guidance of government officials, health data, store readiness, and consumer sentiment, to reopen our stores on a phased timeline.

Q: How is Kohl's choosing which stores to reopen?

Kohl's will continue to take an informed approach around where and how to reopen stores by assessing several factors, including the guidance of government officials, health data, store readiness, and consumer sentiment.

Q: How do I know if my local Kohl's store is open?

To check if stores are open in your area visit the Store Locator on Kohls.com.

Q: Will my store be open during normal shopping hours?

Kohl's store hours may vary by location. Please visit the Store Locator on Kohls.com for shopping hours at your local store. Kohl's is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Health and Safety Precautions

Q: What is Kohl's doing to prioritize safety for customers?

Kohl's customers can expect to see the following changes at Kohl's, to support ongoing health and safety precautionary measures:

Kohl's has reduced operating hours. Kohl's store hours may vary by location. Please visit the Store Locator on Kohls.com for shopping hours at your local store.

Kohl's is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing , with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.

, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout. For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.

to the store. An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.

will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate. In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Kohl's has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl's Pay on the Kohl's App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.

at all registers and will offer through Kohl's Pay on the Kohl's App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible. Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction , including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter. Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.

will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use. Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.

until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points. Kohl's has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl's will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl's will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store. Kohl's will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.



Q: What is Kohl's doing to prioritize safety for associates?

As Kohl's stores reopen, associates can expect to see the following safety measures in place to promote a safe and healthy environment for everyone:

All Kohl's associates will participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any associate who has a temperature or exhibits other common COVID-19 symptoms will be advised to go home and seek medical attention.

All Kohl's associates will wear masks and gloves while in the store.

All associates will undergo health and safety training on new policies and procedures before returning to work.

Kohl's has reduced the number of associates in the store at one time and is adjusting associate placement within the store as necessary to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl's has physically rearranged breakrooms, training rooms and offices to encourage proper social distancing.

Kohl's has set up several associate sanitation stations to provide easy access to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and continues to encourage healthy behaviors in accordance with CDC guidelines, such as thorough hand washing, regular usage of hand sanitizer and cleaning measures for surfaces.



Q: Will customers be required to wear masks or face coverings when shopping in store?

Yes. Beginning Monday, July 20, Kohl's will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores. This mask requirement does not apply to individuals unable to wear a mask for medical reasons.

Q: Will Kohl's offer dedicated shopping hours for at risk customers?

Yes, Kohl's is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Q: Does Kohl's offer options for contactless payment?

Yes, Kohl's offers touchless payment through Kohl's Pay on the Kohl's App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible. To learn more about how to use Kohl's Pay, visit Kohls.com.

Store Drive Up

Q: Can I still use Kohl's Store Drive Up to pick up my order once my local Kohl's store is reopened?

Kohl's will continue to offer limited-contact drive up service for buy online, pick up in store and ship to store orders. Customers can simply drive up and park in designated parking spots at their local Kohl's and an associate will place their Kohls.com order directly in their trunk or backseat.

Q: What is Kohl's new Store Drive Up service?

Kohl's customers can shop on Kohls.com and opt to pick up their items at most Kohl's stores. Kohl's will offer this new convenience for customers who prefer to pick up their online orders at their local Kohl's store for free and within two hours of placing their orders when orders are placed at least two hours before store closing.

Q: How do I use the new Store Drive Up service?

Kohl's new limited-contact Store Drive Up is fast, easy and free. Follow these three simple steps to use the new service.

Order Online

Need it fast? Choose 'Drive Up' or 'Free Store Pickup' when adding items to your cart or during checkout.



Watch for an Email

Once you've received your pickup email saying your order is ready, drive to the store, pull up to one of the designated spots and have your email handy.



Check in and stay in your car

When you arrive, park in one of the designated Drive Up stalls, marked with a Store Drive Up sign. Press the 'I'm Here' button in your email or pickup pass. One of our store associates will bring your order out and place it in your back seat or trunk. Please have your email handy to show.



Q: Will Store Drive Up be offered at my local store? What are the operating hours?

Kohl's offers the new limited-contact Store Drive Up at most stores. Orders are ready within 2 hours, provided the order is placed at least 2 hours before store closing.

To find out which stores in your area are offering this service check Kohls.com.

Q: How can I opt into Store Drive Up when I check out on Kohls.com or the Kohl's App?

All buy online, pick up in store orders will be eligible for Store Drive Up if you select a store where the Drive Up service is available.

To find out which stores in your area are offering this service check Kohls.com.

Q: What items are eligible for Store Drive Up? How can I tell if an item is eligible? How can I search only for eligible items?

When you are browsing Kohls.com or the Kohl's App, products marked with 'Drive up' or 'Store pickup today' are eligible for Store Drive Up.

Q: How quickly can I get my Store Drive Up order?

Store Drive Up orders will be available for pick up within two hours after the order is placed on Kohls.com or through the Kohl's App as long as orders are placed at least two hours before store closing.

Q: Can someone else pick up my Store Drive Up order?

Yes, simply select add an 'alternate person' to pick up your order in the Pick Up Option section during checkout on Kohls.com or the Kohl's App.

If you'd like to change the person who will pick up your order after your order has been placed, simply go to the Manage Order page in your Account History or click Manage Order from the notification email.

Q: How will Kohl's associates deliver items to customers, and what health and safety measures are in place?

The health and safety of our associates and customers remains our top priority.

Store Drive Up provides limited contact between our customers and associates. A Kohl's associate will bring a customer's order out, verify the order through their car window and place it directly in the backseat or trunk. Customers are not asked to get out of their car.

Kohl's is continuing to take measures to prioritize a safer and healthier work environment for our associates while continuing to serve our customers. All associates working in our stores to fulfill and ship online orders and to provide Kohl's Store Drive Up service are encouraged to practice social distancing and we are providing protective masks and gloves for their use.

Q: Can I change my Store Drive Up order, such as switch to another location or have an order shipped instead?

At this time we are not able to change pickup stores. To cancel and order and place a new order, please contact customer service at 855-564-5705.

Q: Can I cancel my Store Drive Up order?

You can cancel your order at any time by calling customer service at 855-564-5705.

Q: How do I return a Store Drive Up order?

Store Drive Up orders can be returned in store.

Q: Can I make a Kohl's return or Amazon Return through Store Drive Up?

At this time, only Kohls.com order pick up is eligible for Store Drive Up.

Returns

Q: Will returns be accepted at reopened stores?

Yes, open Kohl's stores will accept customer returns, and we have made adjustments to our returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate.

Q: Now that my local store is reopened, how soon do I have to make my returns?

Our Return Policy allows for purchased items to be returned within 180 days of purchase, which extends to all Kohl's merchandise with the exception of premium electronics.

To further assist our customers, we will accept returns outside of the 180 day returns window for the first 30 days after our stores re-open. We will also accept returns outside of the 30 day returns window for electronics for the first 30 days after our stores re-open.