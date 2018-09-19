Kohl : Donates $500,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief ... Efforts...

Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION
Kohl : Donates $500,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief

09/19/2018

Donation opportunities available on Kohls.com and in Kohl's stores nationwide

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., September 19, 2018- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) today announced its donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross, which is delivering vital emergency supplies and services to the communities affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina. In addition, the retailer will provide opportunities for associates and customers to support hurricane relief efforts by donating to the American Red Cross on Kohls.com or at the checkout area located within Kohl's stores nationwide.

'Kohl's is grateful our donation to the American Red Cross will help support our thousands of associates and customers who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence,' said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer. 'As relief efforts are underway, we invite our associates and customers to support communities in need by donating to the American Red Cross on Kohls.com or in any of our stores. Together, we can provide relief during the road to recovery.'

In addition to the company's relief support through the American Red Cross, Kohl's will aid associates and customers affected by Hurricane Florence by offering benefits and programming including:

Associate Support

  • An associate relief fund that offers short-term financial assistance to Kohl's associates who have experienced unexpected financial hardship.
  • Emergency compensation for those working at Kohl's stores that have closed as a result of the hurricane.
  • Employee Assistance Programs, Critical Incident Support and counseling for Kohl's associates.
  • A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohl's associates affected by Hurricane Florence.

Customer Support

  • A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohl's customers affected by Hurricane Florence.
  • Affected Kohl's Charge customers are encouraged to contact Customer Service for payment assistance.

Kohl's is also encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of relief efforts through Kohl's volunteer program. To inquire about coordinating a Kohl's volunteer program event, contact the store manager at your local Kohl's store. Find your nearest Kohl's store by visiting Kohls.com.

Kohl's is committed to supporting its communities year-round, including in times of need. Since 2001, Kohl's has donated more than $9 million to support the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts across the country.

About Kohl's

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:17:02 UTC
