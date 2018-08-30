Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 03:49:19 pm
77.6 USD   +0.34%
03:22pKOHL : Electric Vehicle Charging Offers an Easy Experience for Custo..
PU
08/28DINING WITH DIG : Kohl’s & JBJ Soul Kitchen
PU
08/24ASK ME ANYTHING : Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kohl : Electric Vehicle Charging Offers an Easy Experience for Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:22pm CEST
Kohl's offers 210 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in 22 states, creating an easy experience for our customers to charge their cars while they shop.

Kohl's installed its first EV station at the Franklin, Tenn. store in 2011. Since then, Kohl's fleet of charging stations has increased to 210 to keep up with demand from interested customers. The EV stations support Kohl's commitment to being a company that provides sustainable solutions throughout its operations, as well as engaging its customers and associates.

In fall 2018, Kohl's will install its first DC Fast Chargers at the Palm Desert, Beaumont and Gilroy stores in California. These new EV chargers will decrease the amount of time for a full charge from three to four hours down to 30-45 minutes. With most drivers plugging in for an average of 90 minutes, customers will have the added convenience of a fully-charged car while shopping for their favorite Kohl's brands!

Additionally, as a perk for our associates, Kohl's offers free EV charging at our stores and at the Corporate Office, Photo Studio and Milwaukee, Wis. and Dallas, Tex. Credit Center locations. This service is particularly well-utilized at the Kohl's Innovation Center in Menomonee Falls, Wis. with an 80%+ average utilization rate.

Kohl's commitment to sustainable solutions is integral to our efforts to have a positive social impact. Learn more about our commitment at Kohls.com/Sustainability. By leaving a smaller footprint on our world today, we'll create a more sustainable tomorrow for our associates, customers and their families.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This article contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2018 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
03:22pKOHL : Electric Vehicle Charging Offers an Easy Experience for Customers
PU
08/28DINING WITH DIGNITY : Kohl’s & JBJ Soul Kitchen
PU
08/24ASK ME ANYTHING : Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO
PU
08/24KOHL : Q&A with Doug Howe, Kohl’s New Chief Merchandising Officer
PU
08/22TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Coty and Kohls
AC
08/22KOHL : Retailers Still Going Strong -- WSJ
DJ
08/21KOHL : Sales at Kohl's Rise Amid Robust Consumer Spending --3rd Update
DJ
08/21KOHL : Sales at Kohl's Rise Amid Robust Consumer Spending --2nd Update
DJ
08/21KOHL : Announces Launch of Nine West, Elevating Women’s and Millennial .....
PU
08/21KOHL&RSQUO;S : Announces Launch of Nine West, Elevating Women’s and Millen..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Kohl's may be grabbing extra UA sales 
08/27KOHL'S : A Road To Nowhere? 
08/27Here Is Why The Market Hit New Highs This Past Week, And Why It Can Continue 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/22KOHL'S : Let It Run 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 218 M
EBIT 2019 1 460 M
Net income 2019 869 M
Debt 2019 2 015 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 14,73
P/E ratio 2020 13,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 13 179 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 81,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION45.44%13 179
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 291
MACY'S43.75%11 134
NORDSTROM30.84%10 376
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.10%8 420
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-7.14%5 570
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.