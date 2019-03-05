Log in
Kohl : Ends Up 7.31% After Reporting FY19 Forecast Above Estimates -- Data Talk

03/05/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) closed at $71.33, up $4.86 or 7.31%

-- Highest close since Nov. 16, 2018, when it closed at $72.49

-- Largest percent increase since Dec. 26, 2018, when it rose 10.25%

-- After rising 1.7% in 2018, Kohl's said it expects comparable sales to be flat or rise as much as 2% this year. It also set profit targets that were above Wall Street's targets

-- Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said initiatives such as an expanded assortment of activewear and the addition of mobile checkout to 150 stores helped the retailer acquire new customers in the recent quarter

-- Up five of the past seven days

-- Up 7.52% year-to-date

-- Down 13.07% from its all-time closing high of $82.05 on Sept. 4, 2018

-- Traded as high as $71.88; highest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2018, when it hit $73.88

-- Up 8.14% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 26, 2018, when it rose as much as 10.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 208 M
EBIT 2019 1 458 M
Net income 2019 882 M
Debt 2019 2 549 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 11 245 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION2.65%11 245
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 454
COLES GROUP LTD-3.07%10 754
NORDSTROM0.36%7 827
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-0.15%7 659
MACY'S-18.20%7 530
