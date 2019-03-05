Kohl : Ends Up 7.31% After Reporting FY19 Forecast Above Estimates -- Data Talk

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) closed at $71.33, up $4.86 or 7.31%

-- Highest close since Nov. 16, 2018, when it closed at $72.49

-- Largest percent increase since Dec. 26, 2018, when it rose 10.25%

-- After rising 1.7% in 2018, Kohl's said it expects comparable sales to be flat or rise as much as 2% this year. It also set profit targets that were above Wall Street's targets

-- Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said initiatives such as an expanded assortment of activewear and the addition of mobile checkout to 150 stores helped the retailer acquire new customers in the recent quarter

-- Up five of the past seven days

-- Up 7.52% year-to-date

-- Down 13.07% from its all-time closing high of $82.05 on Sept. 4, 2018

-- Traded as high as $71.88; highest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2018, when it hit $73.88

-- Up 8.14% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 26, 2018, when it rose as much as 10.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet