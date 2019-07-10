Kohl : Finding Your Favorites Adds Up at Kohl's This Back-to-School Season

Kohl’s is the destination for families with savings on must-have brands and essentials like denim, activewear and footwear

This back-to-school season, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is rewarding customers with must-have brands and essentials, big deals and savings, and an easy shopping experience that add up to a successful start of the school year. With an expansive selection of jeans, t-shirts, activewear, sneakers, backpacks, and more from top national and private brands, along with easy shopping conveniences like Buy Online, Pick Up In Store and Kohl’s-exclusive values like Kohl’s Cash®, Kohl’s is the back-to-school destination the whole family will love.

“We’re rewarding the everyday by giving Kohl’s customers confidence that they will find incredible value on the top brands they want and the back-to-school essentials they need to start the year off right including denim, activewear and footwear for the whole family,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “In addition to savings and deals on must-have brands, we know that shopping for back-to-school season is a family activity and Kohl’s provides an easy, convenient shopping experience for busy families.”

Back-to-School By The Numbers

Preparing for a new school year can bring both exciting opportunities and challenges. To help better understand the stresses of back-to-school shopping and make the experience easier for parents, Kohl’s conducted a survey* of more than 1,500 parents to discover the highs and lows of back-to-school shopping.

75% of parents say price and value are the most important factor when picking out clothes. Kohl’s offers incredible savings and Kohl’s-only values like Kohl’s Cash on a wide selection of national and private brands, giving customers the confidence they can find quality products at an amazing price.

Kohl’s offers incredible savings and Kohl’s-only values like Kohl’s Cash on a wide selection of national and private brands, giving customers the confidence they can find quality products at an amazing price. 69% of parents say the most exciting and fun part of back-to-school shopping is finding good deals. Whether earning and redeeming Kohl’s Cash or shopping Kohl’s credit events, customers have a lot to be excited about! Kohl’s savings events give customers the opportunity to find all their favorites at incredible prices – which is something everyone in the family will love.

Whether earning and redeeming Kohl’s Cash or shopping Kohl’s credit events, customers have a lot to be excited about! Kohl’s savings events give customers the opportunity to find all their favorites at incredible prices – which is something everyone in the family will love. 61% of parents say a back-to-school checklist would be helpful. New this year, Kohls.com features a shoppable checklist with everything parents need to kick-off the school year – from first-day favorites down to everyday essentials.

New this year, Kohls.com features a shoppable checklist with everything parents need to kick-off the school year – from first-day favorites down to everyday essentials. 38% of parents say the hardest part of back-to-school shopping is time. Kohl’s makes it easy for time-crunched customers to find all their back-to-school favorites in one place and pick-up at their nearest store when it’s convenient for them with conveniences like Buy Online, Pick Up In Store and the Kohl’s App.

Top Brands and First Day-Worthy Essentials

Kohl’s offers a full assortment of wardrobe staples to prepare the whole family for back-to-school season – from the jeans and t-shirts you’ll want to live in to activewear and sneakers that keep up with busy lifestyles – from top national and private brands.

Jeans: With trendy new washes, fabrics and silhouettes, Kohl’s helps everyone in the family find their fit for back-to-school with an expansive selection of denim from Levi's, Mudd, SO, and Urban Pipeline.

With trendy new washes, fabrics and silhouettes, Kohl’s helps everyone in the family find their fit for back-to-school with an expansive selection of denim from Levi's, Mudd, SO, and Urban Pipeline. Tees: Stock up on everyday tees in a variety of colors and styles – from graphic tees with Fortnite, Lion King or the Avengers to solids and basics from SO, Mudd, Vans, Urban Pipeline, or Hurley.

Stock up on everyday tees in a variety of colors and styles – from graphic tees with Fortnite, Lion King or the Avengers to solids and basics from SO, Mudd, Vans, Urban Pipeline, or Hurley. Activewear: Get the whole family moving together with brands like Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Tek Gear, and Gaiam.

Get the whole family moving together with brands like Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Tek Gear, and Gaiam. Sneakers: Put your best foot forward with both casual and active sneakers in new colors and fun prints from top national brands, including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, New Balance, Converse, and Vans.

Customers can also find school essentials from backpacks to dorm bedding and décor, ensuring everyone is first-day ready for the new year.

Backpacks: Kohl’s huge selection of backpacks ensures everyone feels confident in the classroom, from popular licensed character and entertainment properties such as Disney and JoJo Siwa to trendy styles from top brands like JanSport, Nike, Under Armour, and adidas.

Kohl’s huge selection of backpacks ensures everyone feels confident in the classroom, from popular licensed character and entertainment properties such as Disney and JoJo Siwa to trendy styles from top brands like JanSport, Nike, Under Armour, and adidas. Uniforms: A breadth of uniform essentials from Chaps offers mix and match outfitting solutions to last the whole school year.

A breadth of uniform essentials from Chaps offers mix and match outfitting solutions to last the whole school year. Dorm: Storage, bedding, bath, décor and furniture and living solutions from LC Lauren Conrad, SONOMA Goods for Life, The Big One, Cuisinart, and Keurig will inspire the perfect home away from home.

Styles For All: Adaptive Clothing at Kohl’s

Just in time for back-to-school season, Kohl’s is excited to introduce adaptive clothing to its three largest, private-label kids’ brands, including Jumping Beans, SO and Urban Pipeline, offering customers adaptive options from baby all the way to juniors and young men available now on Kohls.com/Adaptive. With features including abdominal access and sensory-friendly and wheelchair-friendly options, the new adaptive clothing is thoughtfully designed, inspiring confidence in all students as they kick-off the new school year.

Incredible Savings Only at Kohl’s

Kohl’s customers will enjoy incredible savings with Kohl’s Charge, Kohl’s Cash and Yes2You Rewards®.

Save Even More with Kohl’s Charge: Kohl’s Charge customers get at least 12 exclusive offers a year —and that’s on top of Kohl’s already incredible sale prices. Apply for a Kohl's Charge today, online or in store. Offers subject to credit approval. Some exclusions may apply.

Kohl’s Charge customers get at least 12 exclusive offers a year —and that’s on top of Kohl’s already incredible sale prices. Apply for a Kohl's Charge today, online or in store. Offers subject to credit approval. Some exclusions may apply. Kohl’s Cash: Customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Kohl’s Cash can be earned on anything and anywhere customers shop—in store, at a kiosk or online.

Customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Kohl’s Cash can be earned on anything and anywhere customers shop—in store, at a kiosk or online. Yes2You Rewards Means Yes to Savings: Customers who sign up for Yes2You Rewards will find extra savings every time they shop by earning points on every purchase on Kohls.com, with no limit on points earned and no cost to join. Customers can stack their Kohl’s Charge discounts, Kohl’s Cash and Yes2You Rewards with our incredible sale prices and special offers to maximize their savings. For Yes2You Rewards program full terms, please visit kohls.com/Y2YTerms.

Customers who sign up for Yes2You Rewards will find extra savings every time they shop by earning points on every purchase on Kohls.com, with no limit on points earned and no cost to join. Customers can stack their Kohl’s Charge discounts, Kohl’s Cash and Yes2You Rewards with our incredible sale prices and special offers to maximize their savings. For Yes2You Rewards program full terms, please visit kohls.com/Y2YTerms. Kohl’s Rewards: Customers in Kohl’s Rewards pilot markets can take advantage of extra back-to-school savings by earning 5% Kohl’s Cash every day on every purchase – and that’s on top of the Kohl’s Cash earned during Kohl’s Cash Bonus Events.

Finding Your Favorites Adds Up at Kohl’s

Kohl’s back-to-school marketing campaign, Finding Your Favorites Adds Up, celebrates the many little ways that finding back-to-school favorites the whole family loves can make a big impact. Kohl’s wants to ensure that these everyday items – from the backpack they carry every day to school to their go-to pair of jeans – give parents the confidence that they can find school-year-worthy quality at a price they love and kids the confidence they need to succeed.

Kohl’s Easy, Convenient Shopping Experience

Whether customers shop in-store or online, Kohl’s offers easy, seamless conveniences to make shopping even easier this back-to-school season.

Buy Online, Pick Up Near Campus: Customers shopping Kohls.com for apparel and dorm essentials can make move in a breeze by choosing to Buy Online, Pick Up In Store at the Kohl’s store closest to campus.

Customers shopping Kohls.com for apparel and dorm essentials can make move in a breeze by choosing to Buy Online, Pick Up In Store at the Kohl’s store closest to campus. Buy Online, Pick Up In Store: With Buy Online, Pick Up In Store, all customers shopping Kohls.com can get everything the family needs for back-to-school in a flash by ordering online and picking up purchases at their local Kohl’s store.

With Buy Online, Pick Up In Store, all customers shopping Kohls.com can get everything the family needs for back-to-school in a flash by ordering online and picking up purchases at their local Kohl’s store. Kohl’s Mobile App for Shopping on the Go: Kohl’s mobile app features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers, and easily manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout. In addition to browsing and shopping by category, customers will experience Store Tools, a store mode for Kohl’s mobile app providing a more customized in-store shopping experience.

Kohl’s mobile app features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers, and easily manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout. In addition to browsing and shopping by category, customers will experience Store Tools, a store mode for Kohl’s mobile app providing a more customized in-store shopping experience. Kohl’s Pay: Customers can pay quickly and easily when they use Kohl’s Pay, which connects to a Kohl’s Charge account and allows them to apply offers, Yes2You Rewards, Kohl’s Cash, and pay with one scan.

Customers can pay quickly and easily when they use Kohl’s Pay, which connects to a Kohl’s Charge account and allows them to apply offers, Yes2You Rewards, Kohl’s Cash, and pay with one scan. Amazon Returns: Amazon Returns at Kohl’s is now available at our more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Customers can visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. Kohl’s packages and sends returned items to Amazon returns centers on behalf of customers. It’s free, convenient and available to everyone just in time for back-to-school.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

*Kohl’s commissioned an online survey (n = 1,517) from June 13-21, 2019 of U.S. parents with children ages 5-15 living at home and who shop for back-to-school clothing for their child(ren). The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points (at a 95% confidence level).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005397/en/