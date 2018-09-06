Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION
Kohl : Get Cozy with LC Lauren Conrad Weekend

09/06/2018 | 07:37am CEST

New LC Lauren Conrad loungewear collection will keep customers cozy this fall.

Cozy and comfortable fashion is in style, and only-at-Kohl's brand LC Lauren Conrad is excited to jump on the trend this fall with a new collection of loungewear - LC Lauren Conrad Weekend. The collection offers laid-back, everyday essentials with the brand's signature feminine touch and elegant details.

From sweaters and pullovers to jumpsuits and joggers, the cute and casual apparel is designed to be mixed, matched and layered for styles that work for many occasions - whether lounging around the house or going out with friends. Watch the video below to learn how Lauren works loungewear pieces from the new LC Lauren Conrad Weekend collection into her everyday look.

Shop the LC Lauren Conrad Weekend collection now on Kohls.com.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:36:06 UTC
