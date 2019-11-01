Kohl : Kids Can Score Free Gifts at Kohl's This Holiday Season (and Snap a Pic ... h St. Nick!)...

Kohl's is giving away free toy gifts throughout November and December

This holiday season, Kohl's and the jolly ole' elf himself have a special surprise - free gifts* - for kids who visit Santa at Kohl's stores nationwide this November and December. Santa's stopping by Kohl's toy department four separate days this season, and is bringing a new free gift for all the good boys and girls each visit. In addition to gifts from Disney, Mattel, LEGO, and Play-Doh, families can take a free photo with Santa on their mobile devices - the perfect time to capture a snap for this year's holiday card.

Stop by your local Kohl's store on one or all of the following days from 1 - 3 p.m. to get your free gift and a picture with Santa:

Sunday, November 3 - Kids will receive a free surprise gift from Disney



Sunday, November 24



Sunday, December 8



Sunday, December 15



Customers will discover new gifts at every turn when they shop Kohl's, including this year's hottest toys. Take advantage of our amazing products and incredible savings while shopping Kohl's in-store and online toy assortment, featuring hot items from the biggest names in toys.

*One gift per child, while supplies last. Sorry, no rainchecks, returns or exchanges available for gifts.