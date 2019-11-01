Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kohl : Kids Can Score Free Gifts at Kohl's This Holiday Season (and Snap a Pic ... h St. Nick!)...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Kohl's is giving away free toy gifts throughout November and December

This holiday season, Kohl's and the jolly ole' elf himself have a special surprise - free gifts* - for kids who visit Santa at Kohl's stores nationwide this November and December. Santa's stopping by Kohl's toy department four separate days this season, and is bringing a new free gift for all the good boys and girls each visit. In addition to gifts from Disney, Mattel, LEGO, and Play-Doh, families can take a free photo with Santa on their mobile devices - the perfect time to capture a snap for this year's holiday card.

Stop by your local Kohl's store on one or all of the following days from 1 - 3 p.m. to get your free gift and a picture with Santa:

  • Sunday, November 3 - Kids will receive a free surprise gift from Disney
  • Sunday, November 24
  • Sunday, December 8
  • Sunday, December 15

Customers will discover new gifts at every turn when they shop Kohl's, including this year's hottest toys. Take advantage of our amazing products and incredible savings while shopping Kohl's in-store and online toy assortment, featuring hot items from the biggest names in toys.

*One gift per child, while supplies last. Sorry, no rainchecks, returns or exchanges available for gifts.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 17:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
01:13pKOHL : Kids Can Score Free Gifts at Kohl's This Holiday Season (and Snap a Pic ...
PU
01:13pKOHL : Rein in Your Excitement - Santa's Coming to Kohl's!
PU
08:03aKOHL'S : Kicks off Holiday With First Look at Black Friday Deals
BU
10/24KOHL : Statement from Visual Search Company Slyce on Order in Slyce Acquisition ..
PR
10/17KOHL'S : Launches Unprecedented Number of Brands Just in Time for Holiday
BU
10/16KOHL : Launches The Beauty Checkout
PU
10/15KOHL'S : Donates $1.5 Million to Zoological Society of Milwaukee
BU
10/14KOHL : Discover New Brands With Curated by Kohl's!
PU
10/14KOHL : Cares Holiday Collection Offers Disney Frozen 2 and Holiday ... r Bundles..
PU
10/14KOHL'S : Cares Holiday Collection Offers Disney Frozen 2 and Holiday Character B..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 171 M
EBIT 2020 1 286 M
Net income 2020 786 M
Debt 2020 2 273 M
Yield 2020 5,36%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 8 157 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 55,63  $
Last Close Price 51,26  $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Stephen E. Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-22.73%8 157
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%12 782
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-0.53%7 967
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.1.47%7 282
NORDSTROM, INC-22.98%5 561
MACY'S-49.09%4 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group