KOHL'S CORPORATION

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
10/16 12:31:22 pm
51.495 USD   +0.09%
12:08pKOHL : Launches The Beauty Checkout
10/15KOHL'S : Donates $1.5 Million to Zoological Society of Milwaukee
10/14KOHL : Discover New Brands With Curated by Kohl's!
Kohl : Launches The Beauty Checkout

10/16/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

'We've checked out the best in beauty so you don't have to.' The Beauty Checkout brings emerging beauty trends to Kohl's with the help of Facebook.

Kohl's is excited to announce the launch of The Beauty Checkout, a new initiative to bring emerging beauty brands to Kohl's customers. In partnership with Facebook, The Beauty Checkout will offer customers a selection of curated, trend-right products in makeup, skincare and more, allowing customers to 'check out' the latest in beauty through a fun, exciting brand story experience.

The Beauty Checkout will feature a rotating selection of products from new and emerging brands that include product recommendations to inspire and connect with millennial customers, as well as build Kohl's credibility as a top-of-mind beauty destination. Refreshed on a quarterly basis, the products will target a variety of beauty and health trends, from internal wellness and natural ingredients to the latest beauty innovations. Beginning in 2020, Kohl's will partner with Facebook on brand curation, identifying and engaging with brands that have built a strong online community on the social media platform.

Available now in more than 200 stores and online at Kohls.com, The Beauty Checkout launch assortment includes products from the following brands:

  • Banila clean skincare
  • Barefoot Scientist footcare solutions, including blister prevention spray, pain relief cream, hydration therapy and more
  • Busy Beauty showerless products, including dry shampoo, body wipes and shave gel
  • Cleo & Coco natural deodorant
  • Dr. Botanicals natural skincare, including pomegranate sleeping mask and kale superfood moisturizer
  • Evolution_18 ingestibles, featuring gummies, glow capsules, collagen powder, probiotics and more
  • Honey Belle clean skincare
  • Lucie & Pompette face polish
  • Pure Aura masks, including glow glitter mask, 24K gold foil mask, rose gold foil mask and paper cloud cleansing mask
  • Real Her lip kits
  • Savannah Bee hand and body care
  • Uncle Bud's hemp skincare, including body lotion, body wash and roll-on pain relief
  • Vital Proteins beauty collagen


To shop The Beauty Checkout at Kohl's, visit in store or online at Kohls.com/TheBeautyCheckout.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 16:07:08 UTC
