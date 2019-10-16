Kohl : Launches The Beauty Checkout

'We've checked out the best in beauty so you don't have to.' The Beauty Checkout brings emerging beauty trends to Kohl's with the help of Facebook.

Kohl's is excited to announce the launch of The Beauty Checkout, a new initiative to bring emerging beauty brands to Kohl's customers. In partnership with Facebook, The Beauty Checkout will offer customers a selection of curated, trend-right products in makeup, skincare and more, allowing customers to 'check out' the latest in beauty through a fun, exciting brand story experience.

The Beauty Checkout will feature a rotating selection of products from new and emerging brands that include product recommendations to inspire and connect with millennial customers, as well as build Kohl's credibility as a top-of-mind beauty destination. Refreshed on a quarterly basis, the products will target a variety of beauty and health trends, from internal wellness and natural ingredients to the latest beauty innovations. Beginning in 2020, Kohl's will partner with Facebook on brand curation, identifying and engaging with brands that have built a strong online community on the social media platform.

Available now in more than 200 stores and online at Kohls.com, The Beauty Checkout launch assortment includes products from the following brands:

Banila clean skincare

Barefoot Scientist footcare solutions, including blister prevention spray, pain relief cream, hydration therapy and more

Busy Beauty showerless products, including dry shampoo, body wipes and shave gel

Cleo & Coco natural deodorant

Dr. Botanicals natural skincare, including pomegranate sleeping mask and kale superfood moisturizer

Evolution_18 ingestibles, featuring gummies, glow capsules, collagen powder, probiotics and more

Honey Belle clean skincare

Lucie & Pompette face polish

Pure Aura masks, including glow glitter mask, 24K gold foil mask, rose gold foil mask and paper cloud cleansing mask

Real Her lip kits

Savannah Bee hand and body care

Uncle Bud's hemp skincare, including body lotion, body wash and roll-on pain relief

Vital Proteins beauty collagen



To shop The Beauty Checkout at Kohl's, visit in store or online at Kohls.com/TheBeautyCheckout.