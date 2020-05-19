Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kohl : Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 2, 2018 - Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) today announced 30-year retail veteran Doug Howe has been named the company's chief merchandising officer. In this role, Howe will be responsible for Kohl's overall merchandise strategy and all merchandising functions, including buying, planning, product design and development, sourcing, and merchandising transformation efforts. He will continue to drive the company's key strategies of cultivating a strong portfolio of national and proprietary brands, accelerating speed to market, and delivering strong inventory management. Howe will report directly to CEO-elect Michelle Gass.

'Doug is a proven merchant and a visionary leader with a strong track record of driving growth through compelling products, brands, and customer experiences,' said Gass. 'He brings a unique combination of skills given his extensive background in working across digital retail channels, department stores, and mass retailers.'

'I am impressed by Doug's collaborative leadership style and his passion for developing talent,' Gass continued. 'He has a deep respect for Kohl's and the journey we are on, and I am confident that he will bring great value to our thinking and our plans for the future.'

'I'm very excited to join Kohl's - a company I've admired for many years,' said Howe. 'Specifically, I'm motivated by the unwavering focus placed on product, and the importance of providing customers with quality brands at compelling values. As Kohl's continues to transform, the future looks very bright, and the evolution in recent years is exciting and inspiring as they are standing out in the industry.'

Prior to joining Kohl's, Howe was Global Chief Merchandising Officer at the Qurate Retail Group, leading QVC's and HSN's product leadership agenda by identifying emerging trends and white spaces for growth, developing category strategies, and attracting top vendors and providing product services to the Group's businesses. Prior to being named Chief Merchandising Officer for Qurate Retail Group, he led QVC's Merchandising efforts for ten years and played an instrumental role in the growth of QVC's fashion business and development of the company's proprietary businesses.

Prior to QVC, Howe held leadership roles with Gap Inc. in product design and development. He also held various merchandising leadership roles at Walmart, including SVP of Strategy, Design and Development. Howe started his retail career at May Department Stores, where he held several successive positions in the merchandise division, including Senior Vice President & GMM.

Howe earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Creighton University.

About Kohl's
Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing​​ national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. ​Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

###

Contact:
Jen Johnson, 262-703-5241, Jen.Johnson@Kohls.com
Julia Fennelly, 262-703-1710, Julia.Fennelly@Kohls.com

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 01:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
09:08pKOHL : Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer
PU
04:20pHome Depot, Kohl's fall; Southwest, Advance Auto Parts rise
AQ
10:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nasdaq could tighten regulations, Mayers switches from D..
07:12aKOHLS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07:10aKOHL'S : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aKOHL : Reports Financial Results
BU
05/15GRUBHUB, MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, ABB : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05/15TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Setting New Driving Hours; FedEx's Retail Limits; Fre..
DJ
05/15TAKE FIVE : ZIRP to NIRP, a jump policymakers must consider
RE
05/15The Stock Market Is Finally Beginning to Accept Reality
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 654 M
EBIT 2021 20,9 M
Net income 2021 -208 M
Debt 2021 3 094 M
Yield 2021 6,57%
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
EV / Sales2022 0,34x
Capitalization 2 698 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 22,42 $
Last Close Price 17,38 $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-65.89%2 922
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.3.78%7 172
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-32.11%6 498
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-32.34%4 381
NORDSTROM, INC-60.00%2 597
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.-29.88%2 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group