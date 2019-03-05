Kohl : Profit Falls in 4Q

By Kimberly Chin



Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said Tuesday profit fell as comparable sales slowed in the fourth quarter.

In the quarter ended Feb. 2, the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based department store reported a fourth-quarter profit of $272 million, or $1.67 a share, down from $468 million, or $2.81 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $2.16 a share.

Adjusted earnings was $2.24 a share, ahead of analysts' expectations of $2.18 a share.

Net sales fell 3.4% to $6.54 billion, slightly missing the consensus forecast of $6.58 billion. Total revenue, which includes net sales and other revenue, was $6.82 billion.

Same-store sales on a shifted basis increased 1% for the quarter. Same-store sales decreased 1% on a fiscal basis. A FactSet consensus estimate expected a 0.5% decline.

