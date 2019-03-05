Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : Profit Falls in 4Q

03/05/2019 | 07:35am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said Tuesday profit fell as comparable sales slowed in the fourth quarter.

In the quarter ended Feb. 2, the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based department store reported a fourth-quarter profit of $272 million, or $1.67 a share, down from $468 million, or $2.81 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $2.16 a share.

Adjusted earnings was $2.24 a share, ahead of analysts' expectations of $2.18 a share.

Net sales fell 3.4% to $6.54 billion, slightly missing the consensus forecast of $6.58 billion. Total revenue, which includes net sales and other revenue, was $6.82 billion.

Same-store sales on a shifted basis increased 1% for the quarter. Same-store sales decreased 1% on a fiscal basis. A FactSet consensus estimate expected a 0.5% decline.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

