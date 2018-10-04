Log in
Kohl : Recognized for Industry-Leading Sustainability Practices

10/04/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

Kohl's included on DJSI retail North American Family listing and EPA SmartWay High Performer list

Kohl's is steadfast in its commitment to creating a more sustainable tomorrow for its associates, customers and communities by implementing industry-leading sustainability practices today.

Kohl's is proud to have recently been recognized for its sustainability initiatives by both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) - a strong testament to Kohl's continued efforts to provide healthy and engaging environments for customers and associates.

DJSI retail North America family listing

Kohl's has been named to the DJSI retail North America family listing. Kohl's was selected for inclusion because the company embodies the 'gold standard' for corporate social responsibility based on RobecoSAM analysis.

TheDJSI is a global index that tracks the corporate and social responsibility performance of more than 3,400 publicly traded companies. Kohl's is one of only four retail-focused companies, of 28 invited companies, to be included on this year's DJSI retail North America Family listing.

EPA SmartWay High Performer list

Kohl's joins an elite group of 27 distributors that lead the industry in clean freight with its inclusion on the EPA SmartWay High Performer list. This acknowledgement showcases Kohl's understanding of the bottom line benefits of clean and efficient transportation.

Less than five percent of all SmartWay carriers operate fleets clean and efficient enough to be named to the SmartWay High Performer list. SmartWay is the EPA's premiere program designed to help companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency.

Kohl's commitment to sustainable solutions is integral to the company's efforts to have a positive social impact. Kohl's is proud to have made incredible strides across all areas of business. Here are some quick stats and facts on Kohl's sustainability efforts:

  • Kohl's has more than 200,000 solar panels at 163 locations. Each system can provide between 20 and 50 percent of a store's energy needs.
  • More than 1,000 Kohl's stores are ENERGY STAR certified
  • Kohl's has 210 electric vehicle charging stations at 96 locations in 22 states
  • More than 83 percent of all waste Kohl's produces is recycled
  • Kohl's has 433 LEED-certified locations, a certification that recognizes the best practices in sustainable design, construction and operations
  • 2.3 million miles of inefficient truck travel have been eliminated, lowering Kohl's emissions

  • Kohl's has been recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner for nine consecutive years

For more information about Kohl's sustainability practices, visit corporate.kohls.com

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:12:10 UTC
