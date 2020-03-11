Log in
Kohl's Corporation

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
News 


Kohl : Refresh Your Routine with The Beauty Checkout's Newest Brands

03/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

The Beauty Checkout assortment has been refreshed for spring, with a collection of new brands available now on Kohls.com

Discovering the latest trends in beauty has never been so easy with The Beauty Checkout at Kohl's! Allowing customers to 'check out' the latest in beauty, The Beauty Checkout offers customers a rotating selection of curated products featuring new and exciting brands. Featuring everything from natural wellness products to superfood ingredients, the newest assortment of The Beauty Checkout brands includes:

  • Asutra magnesium products
  • Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics
  • Too Cool For School skincare
  • Touch in Sol beauty
  • HaruHaru skincare

Read below to learn more and shop a few of the brands featured in The Beauty Checkout's spring assortment, available now in more than 200 stores and online at Kohls.com/TheBeautyCheckout.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:08:24 UTC
