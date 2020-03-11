Kohl : Refresh Your Routine with The Beauty Checkout's Newest Brands

The Beauty Checkout assortment has been refreshed for spring, with a collection of new brands available now on Kohls.com
Discovering the latest trends in beauty has never been so easy with The Beauty Checkout at Kohl's! Allowing customers to 'check out' the latest in beauty, The Beauty Checkout offers customers a rotating selection of curated products featuring new and exciting brands. Featuring everything from natural wellness products to superfood ingredients, the newest assortment of The Beauty Checkout brands includes:
Asutra magnesium products
Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics
Too Cool For School skincare
Touch in Sol beauty
HaruHaru skincare
Read below to learn more and shop a few of the brands featured in The Beauty Checkout's spring assortment, available now in more than 200 stores and online at Kohls.com/TheBeautyCheckout.
