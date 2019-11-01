Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION

Kohl : Rein in Your Excitement - Santa's Coming to Kohl's!

11/01/2019

St. Nick is visiting Kohl's stores nationwide in November and December, and he's bringing surprises for all the good boys and girls

Kohl's is once again welcoming Mr. Claus from the North Pole at all stores nationwide this holiday season. Due to an abundance of good little boys and girls, the ultimate gift giver himself will be in Kohl's stores earlier than ever - and on four separate occasions throughout November and December for pictures with the whole family. Customers can stop by their local Kohl's to visit with Santa in the toy department and snap a pic on their mobile devices with St. Nick - perfect for this year's holiday cards. And new this year, Santa's elves are sending him with new surprise gifts* from Disney, Mattel, LEGO and Play-Doh, each visit. That means free gifts from Santa on four separate days!

Santa's sleigh will be stopping by Kohl's stores nationwide on the following days from 1 - 3 p.m.:

  • Sunday, November 3 - Kids will receive a free surprise gift from Disney
  • Sunday, November 24
  • Sunday, December 8
  • Sunday, December 15

Customers will discover new gifts at every turn when they shop Kohl's, including this year's hottest toys. Take advantage of our amazing products and incredible savings while shopping Kohl's in-store and online toy assortment, featuring hot items from the biggest names in toys.

*One gift per child, while supplies last. Sorry, no rainchecks, returns or exchanges available for gifts.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 17:12:07 UTC
