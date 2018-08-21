Kohl : Reports Financial Results

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the three and
six month periods ended August 4, 2018.
Three Months
Six Months
($ in millions, except per share data)
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Total revenue
$
4,570
$
4,395
4.0
%
$
8,778
$
8,460
3.8
%
Comparable sales*
3.1
%
(0.4)
%
1.8
%
(1.5)
%
Gross margin
39.5
%
39.1
%
42 bps
38.3
%
37.8
%
46 bps
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
1,272
$
1,220
4.3
%
$
2,532
$
2,434
4.0
%
Reported
Net income
$
292
$
208
40
%
$
368
$
274
34
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.76
$
1.24
42
%
$
2.21
$
1.62
36
%
Excluding loss on extinguishment of debt:
Net income
$
292
$
208
40
%
$
399
$
274
46
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.76
$
1.24
42
%
$
2.40
$
1.62
48
%
*Comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended August 4, 2018 and August 5,
2017
Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, “We are pleased to
report that our sales momentum continued in the second quarter,
resulting in a comparable sales increase of 3.1%, our fourth consecutive
quarter of positive comparable sales. We saw strength across the
business -- both our store and digital channels, all regions of the
country, and our proprietary and national brands. Our Men's and Women's
apparel businesses led the company, followed closely by Footwear. We
also reported higher gross margin as a result of our ongoing focus on
inventory management. I would like to thank our team for their
outstanding efforts in delivering strong and sustainable performance,
which are reflected in our results.”
Dividend
On August 14, 2018, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash
dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.61 per share. The dividend
is payable September 26, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of
business on September 12, 2018.
Guidance Update
The Company now expects its fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share to be
$4.96 to $5.36, compared to its prior guidance of $4.86 to $5.31.
Excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt, fiscal 2018 diluted
earnings per share is expected to be $5.15 to $5.55, compared to prior
guidance of $5.05 to $5.50.
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 4,
July 29,
August 4,
July 29,
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
4,310
$
4,147
$
8,263
$
7,962
Other revenue
260
248
515
498
Total revenue
4,570
4,395
8,778
8,460
Cost of merchandise sold
2,605
2,525
5,101
4,953
Gross margin rate
39.5
%
39.1
%
38.3
%
37.8
%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
1,272
1,220
2,532
2,434
As a percent of total revenue
27.8
%
27.8
%
28.8
%
28.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
241
243
483
482
Operating income
452
407
662
591
Interest expense, net
65
75
135
150
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
42
—
Income before income taxes
387
332
485
441
Provision for income taxes
95
124
117
167
Net income
$
292
$
208
$
368
$
274
Average number of shares:
Basic
165
168
165
169
Diluted
166
168
166
169
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.77
$
1.24
$
2.23
$
1.62
Diluted
$
1.76
$
1.24
$
2.21
$
1.62
Excluding loss on extinguishment of debt:
Net income
$
292
$
208
$
399
$
274
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.76
$
1.24
$
2.40
$
1.62
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
August 4,
July 29,
(Dollars in Millions)
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,066
$
552
Merchandise inventories
3,572
3,853
Other
404
381
Total current assets
5,042
4,786
Property and equipment, net
7,635
8,068
Other assets
238
230
Total assets
$
12,915
$
13,084
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,404
$
1,370
Accrued liabilities
1,174
1,125
Income taxes payable
70
43
Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations
122
133
Total current liabilities
2,770
2,671
Long-term debt
2,273
2,796
Capital lease and financing obligations
1,537
1,637
Deferred income taxes
188
268
Other long-term liabilities
660
691
Shareholders' equity
5,487
5,021
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,915
$
13,084
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
August 4,
July 29,
(Dollars in Millions)
2018
2017
Operating activities
Net income
$
368
$
274
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
483
482
Share-based compensation
50
21
Deferred income taxes
(25
)
(2
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
42
—
Other non-cash revenues and expenses
13
(5
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventories
(24
)
(53
)
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
(88
)
(176
)
Accounts payable
133
(137
)
Other current and long-term assets
89
36
Income taxes
6
(64
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,047
376
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(312
)
(399
)
Other
6
16
Net cash used in investing activities
(306
)
(383
)
Financing activities
Treasury stock purchases
(165
)
(250
)
Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares