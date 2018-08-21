Kohl : Reports Financial Results

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the three and six month periods ended August 4, 2018.

Three Months Six Months ($ in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Total revenue $ 4,570 $ 4,395 4.0 % $ 8,778 $ 8,460 3.8 % Comparable sales* 3.1 % (0.4) % 1.8 % (1.5) % Gross margin 39.5 % 39.1 % 42 bps 38.3 % 37.8 % 46 bps Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 1,272 $ 1,220 4.3 % $ 2,532 $ 2,434 4.0 % Reported Net income $ 292 $ 208 40 % $ 368 $ 274 34 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.24 42 % $ 2.21 $ 1.62 36 % Excluding loss on extinguishment of debt: Net income $ 292 $ 208 40 % $ 399 $ 274 46 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.24 42 % $ 2.40 $ 1.62 48 %

*Comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended August 4, 2018 and August 5, 2017

Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, “We are pleased to report that our sales momentum continued in the second quarter, resulting in a comparable sales increase of 3.1%, our fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. We saw strength across the business -- both our store and digital channels, all regions of the country, and our proprietary and national brands. Our Men's and Women's apparel businesses led the company, followed closely by Footwear. We also reported higher gross margin as a result of our ongoing focus on inventory management. I would like to thank our team for their outstanding efforts in delivering strong and sustainable performance, which are reflected in our results.”

Dividend

On August 14, 2018, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.61 per share. The dividend is payable September 26, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 12, 2018.

Guidance Update

The Company now expects its fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share to be $4.96 to $5.36, compared to its prior guidance of $4.86 to $5.31. Excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt, fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share is expected to be $5.15 to $5.55, compared to prior guidance of $5.05 to $5.50.

Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on August 21, 2018. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 230-1085. Replays of the call will be available for 30 days by dialing (800) 475-6701. The conference ID is 433485. The conference call and replays are also accessible via the Company's website at http://corporate.kohls.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2018 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given nearly $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 4, July 29, August 4, July 29, (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 4,310 $ 4,147 $ 8,263 $ 7,962 Other revenue 260 248 515 498 Total revenue 4,570 4,395 8,778 8,460 Cost of merchandise sold 2,605 2,525 5,101 4,953 Gross margin rate 39.5 % 39.1 % 38.3 % 37.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,272 1,220 2,532 2,434 As a percent of total revenue 27.8 % 27.8 % 28.8 % 28.8 % Depreciation and amortization 241 243 483 482 Operating income 452 407 662 591 Interest expense, net 65 75 135 150 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 42 — Income before income taxes 387 332 485 441 Provision for income taxes 95 124 117 167 Net income $ 292 $ 208 $ 368 $ 274 Average number of shares: Basic 165 168 165 169 Diluted 166 168 166 169 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.77 $ 1.24 $ 2.23 $ 1.62 Diluted $ 1.76 $ 1.24 $ 2.21 $ 1.62 Excluding loss on extinguishment of debt: Net income $ 292 $ 208 $ 399 $ 274 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.24 $ 2.40 $ 1.62

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) August 4, July 29, (Dollars in Millions) 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,066 $ 552 Merchandise inventories 3,572 3,853 Other 404 381 Total current assets 5,042 4,786 Property and equipment, net 7,635 8,068 Other assets 238 230 Total assets $ 12,915 $ 13,084 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,404 $ 1,370 Accrued liabilities 1,174 1,125 Income taxes payable 70 43 Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations 122 133 Total current liabilities 2,770 2,671 Long-term debt 2,273 2,796 Capital lease and financing obligations 1,537 1,637 Deferred income taxes 188 268 Other long-term liabilities 660 691 Shareholders' equity 5,487 5,021 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,915 $ 13,084

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended August 4, July 29, (Dollars in Millions) 2018 2017 Operating activities Net income $ 368 $ 274 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 483 482 Share-based compensation 50 21 Deferred income taxes (25 ) (2 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 42 — Other non-cash revenues and expenses 13 (5 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (24 ) (53 ) Accrued and other long-term liabilities (88 ) (176 ) Accounts payable 133 (137 ) Other current and long-term assets 89 36 Income taxes 6 (64 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,047 376 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (312 ) (399 ) Other 6 16 Net cash used in investing activities (306 ) (383 ) Financing activities Treasury stock purchases (165 ) (250 ) Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares (21 ) (12 ) Dividends paid (202 ) (186 ) Reduction of long-term borrowings (528 ) — Premium paid on redemption of debt (35 ) — Capital lease and financing obligation activity (64 ) (67 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 32 — Net cash used in financing activities (983 ) (515 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (242 ) (522 ) Cash at beginning of period 1,308 1,074 Cash at end of period $ 1,066 $ 552

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005129/en/