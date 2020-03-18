Kohl : Response to Coronavirus - Frequently Asked Questions

Updated March 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. CT

Like you, we have been closely following the precautionary measures taking place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our customers and our associates remains our top priority. Following guidelines from trusted sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we're taking steps to ensure that our stores remain safe, clean and ready to serve families.

Please see below for frequently asked questions with regard to measures that Kohl's is taking.



Kohl's Stores



What steps is Kohl's taking to support the health and safety of customers who visit your stores?



Following guidelines from trusted sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we're taking steps to ensure that our stores remain safe, clean and ready to serve families.



Kohl's has comprehensive cleaning and sanitization protocols in place for all of our facilities, including our stores. All stores are performing additional cleaning measures to maintain a safe environment. Hand sanitizer is also provided for customer and associate use.



Will Kohl's stores be open during standard business hours?



To support our associates and our customers, Kohl's is implementing temporary reduced store hours to ensure that all stores are well staffed and cleaned during peak times. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all Kohl's stores will be open for customers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time until further notice.



Honoring local officials, Kohl's is also following guidelines for geographic regions. To confirm individual store hours, please visit the Store Locator on Kohls.com.



What additional shopping options do Kohl's customers have during this time?



In addition to Kohl's stores nationwide, customers can visit Kohls.com or the Kohl's app to order online and ship directly to home or to select free in-store pickup.



I ordered an item online for in-store pickup, but I am not able to visit a store. Can this item be shipped to me instead?



At this time, we are unable to reroute orders designated for in-store pickup. However, you can reorder the items online and have them shipped to your home. Your initial pickup order will expire, at no additional cost to you, if not claimed at the store within seven business days.



How can customers make payments or ask questions about their Kohl's Charge?



Payments on Kohl's Charge can be made free-of-charge on the My Kohl's Charge website. Customers may also call 855-564-5748 for additional assistance. Normal terms and conditions apply to all Kohl's Charge cardholders. For more details, visit: https://internalkohls.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/339.



Kohl's Associates



Are you encouraging Kohl's associates to stay home if they're sick?



Yes, any Kohl's associates experiencing flu-like symptoms are instructed to remain home.



How are you accommodating Kohl's store associates schedules during this time?



In our stores, we are working to accommodate schedules based on associate preferences. In addition to schedule flexibility, associates can use paid time off (PTO). We have also waived our absenteeism policy for associates during this time.



When stores are closed, Kohl's is paying associates for up to 14 calendar days (2 work weeks).

What benefits are you offering Kohl's associates?

Kohl's has provided telemedicine options for associates to connect with a medical professional. We have also relaxed refill restrictions and provided home delivery options on medication prescriptions for eligible associates. In addition, Kohl's employee assistance program is available 24/7 for associates and their families.



Kohl's Corporate



What measures are you taking at your corporate offices?



At our corporate offices locations including our Menomonee Falls headquarters and Kohl's Innovation Center, Kohl's Photo Studio, Kohl's Digital Center in Milpitas, Calif. and Kohl's New York Design Office, we are encouraging associates to work from home, if possible. Kohl's associates are advised to work directly with their managers on the arrangements that work best for their individual teams.



Given the density of population at our corporate offices, we want to take steps in accordance with social distancing guidelines and take advantage of work from home arrangements where possible.



Who is working on Kohl's response to Coronavirus?



Kohl's has a cross-functional team in place to support the company's response to COVID-19 who are working with healthcare organizations, local officials and industry associations to take the necessary steps as the situation evolves.

