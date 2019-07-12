Log in
Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed Due to Tropical Storm Barry

0
07/12/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

Updated: July 12, 2019 5:00 p.m. CST

Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families and works to ensure the safety of customers and associates in times of disaster. As a precaution, the below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Barry.

This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.

Louisiana

  • Lake Charles
  • Lafayette
  • Baton Rouge
  • Covington
  • Slidell

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 22:54:08 UTC
