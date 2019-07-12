Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed Due to Tropical Storm Barry

Updated: July 12, 2019 5:00 p.m. CST
Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families and works to ensure the safety of customers and associates in times of disaster. As a precaution, the below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Barry.
This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.
Louisiana
-
Lake Charles
-
Lafayette
-
Baton Rouge
-
Covington
-
Slidell
