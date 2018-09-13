Log in
Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS)
09:38aKOHL : Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Florence
09/11KOHL'S CORPORAT : Ex-dividend day for
09/06KOHL : Get Cozy with LC Lauren Conrad Weekend
Kohl : Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Florence

09/13/2018 | 09:38am CEST
09/12/2018

Updated: September 12, 2018 9:00 a.m.

The following Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Florence. This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.

North Carolina

  • Greenville
  • Jacksonville
  • Wilmington


South Carolina

  • Summerville
  • Myrtle Beach
  • Mount Pleasant
  • West Ashley

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:37:13 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 218 M
EBIT 2019 1 462 M
Net income 2019 881 M
Debt 2019 2 087 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
P/E ratio 2020 14,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 13 570 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 82,1 $
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION50.10%13 570
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 415
MACY'S44.46%11 171
NORDSTROM38.96%11 068
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.43%8 139
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-13.15%5 207
