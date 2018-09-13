Kohl : Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Florence
09/13/2018 | 09:38am CEST
09/12/2018
Updated: September 12, 2018 9:00 a.m.
The following Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Florence. This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.
North Carolina
Greenville
Jacksonville
Wilmington
South Carolina
Summerville
Myrtle Beach
Mount Pleasant
West Ashley
Disclaimer
Kohl's Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:37:13 UTC
