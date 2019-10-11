Log in
Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : and Ellen DeGeneres Launch ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet Collection

10/11/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Ellen DeGeneres is spoiling everyone's furry friends with a new pet collection at Kohl's!

Kohls is the one-stop shopping destination for the entire family - furry family members included! Customers can now spoil their pets with a new collection of toys, apparel and accessories from ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet Collection, available in store and online at Kohls.com.

ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet Collection brings Ellen DeGeneres' style, values and personality to beautiful, high-quality products that both pets and their owners will love. With everything from comfy beds to cute outfits, as well as a festive holiday collection, the collection will make Kohl's the perfect gifting destination for animal lovers ahead of the holiday season!

Watch below to hear about the new collection from Ellen herself! To shop Kohl's ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet Collection, visit your local Kohl's store or online at Kohls.com.

VIDEOED Ellen Degeneres Pet Collection

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 20:40:02 UTC
