Kohl's Corporation

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/05 07:54:13 am
69.49 USD   +4.54%
07:54aKOHL : Reports FY19 Forecast Above Estimates
DJ
07:40aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Struggle For Direction As Investors Keep Focus On China
DJ
07:35aKOHL : Profit Falls in 4Q
DJ
Kohl : forecasts earnings above Wall Street estimates, shares jump

0
03/05/2019 | 07:32am EST
FILE PHOTO - A sign marks a Kohl's store in Medford

(Reuters) - Kohl's Corp projected annual earnings above Wall Street forecasts on Tuesday, as the department store chain offers attractive promotions and begins selling new apparel through partnerships with popular brands.

Shares in Kohl's jumped 4 percent in early trade following the announcement, which also showed the company had topped Wall Street estimates for same-store sales and profit in the fourth quarter.

Kohl's has been boosting sales by stocking new products, improving its online store, and through various partnerships including those with Amazon.com and millennial-focused brand Popsugar.

Sales at Kohl's stores open for more than an year rose 1 percent during the fourth quarter, above the 0.3 percent Wall Street had expected.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer projected earnings of between $5.80 and $6.15 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts were expecting $5.77, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, Kohl's earned $2.24 per share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, beating estimates of $2.18.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 208 M
EBIT 2019 1 458 M
Net income 2019 882 M
Debt 2019 2 549 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 11 245 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION2.65%11 245
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 454
COLES GROUP LTD-2.90%10 754
NORDSTROM0.36%7 827
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-0.15%7 659
MACY'S-18.20%7 530
