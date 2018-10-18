Log in
10/18/2018 | 07:14pm CEST
Kohl's teamed up with Brewers' Ryan Braun to surprise one lucky Milwaukee family.

Kohl's is proud to support its Hometown teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers! In celebration of their big win as National League Central Division Champions, Kohl's teamed up with Ryan Braun and MLB licensed apparel supplier Majestic to surprise one lucky family at a local Kohl's store.

The family, who thought they were selected to shop among an assortment of Majestic's officially licensed MLB Brewers apparel ahead of the postseason games, were surprised to shop alongside Ryan Braun - making for an incredible memory following the Brewers big win!

Check out a video of the sweet surprise!

VIDEOBrewers™ Ryan Braun Surprises Milwaukee Family At Kohl's

Kohl's is excited to continue the celebration this postseason with all customers and baseball fans. Postseason merchandise, including Majestic shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more, for your favorite team is now available online and in local Kohl's stores. To shop all the gear, visit the MLB Fan Shop on Kohls.com.

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 17:12:03 UTC
