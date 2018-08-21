Log in
Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 04:27:13 pm
76.23 USD   -3.32%
04:01pKOHL&RSQUO;S : Announces Launch of Nine West, Elevating Women’..
BU
03:49pKOHL : fall despite earnings beat
AQ
03:04pKOHL : Sales at Kohl's Rise Amid Robust Consumer Spending --Update
DJ
News 
News

Kohl’s : Announces Launch of Nine West, Elevating Women’s and Millennial Brand Portfolio

08/21/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Kohl’s partners with Authentic Brands Group to bring shoes, handbags, outerwear, and apparel to customers in July 2019

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Nine West, to include the iconic lifestyle brand into its powerful brand portfolio. In addition to Nine West footwear, handbags and outerwear, Kohl’s will debut a new women’s apparel collection. The introduction of Nine West, in partnership with brand owner, ABG, elevates Kohl’s offerings for women and millennial customers and strengthens Kohl’s position as a destination for the most sought-after brands at an incredible value.

“We’re excited to bring Nine West, a brand synonymous with fashion and sophistication, to Kohl’s customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “We admire the role Nine West has played in shaping the footwear industry and its success in becoming one of the most recognized and desired brands among female consumers, particularly millennial customers. The addition of the Nine West brand to our women’s portfolio further illustrates our commitment to delivering relevant, sought-after brands that will continue to drive new customers to Kohl’s.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Kohl’s on a Nine West collection of apparel and accessories and introduce Nine West to Kohl’s customers,” said Nick Woodhouse, President and CMO of ABG, owner of Nine West. “Nine West strives to offer women a head to toe wardrobe that makes a statement about who she is and what she aspires to be, and we are confident that Kohl’s is the right destination to deliver on the Nine West brand promise.”

Beginning July 2019, Kohl’s will offer Nine West shoes, handbags, outerwear, and exclusive Nine West apparel in all stores nationwide, as well as an expanded assortment on Kohls.com. The Nine West collection joins an incredible assortment of brands Kohl’s customers love at a value they expect. Nine West joins Kohl’s portfolio of top brands including LC Lauren Conrad, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Apt. 9, POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, Circus by Sam Edelman, a:Glow maternity, Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Levis, New Balance, and more.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Kohl’s intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “expects” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause Kohl’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl’s filings with the SEC.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, and the owner of the Estate of Marilyn Monroe. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates, and builds the long-term value of more than 33 consumer brands by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Our brands have a global retail footprint in more than 50,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels and more than 4,398 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive brand experiences. We create and activate original marketing strategies to drive the success of our brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media.


© Business Wire 2018
