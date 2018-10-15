Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kohl’s : Donates $500,000 to the American Red Cross to Aid Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

Donation opportunities available in Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced a donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross, which is delivering vital relief to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. The company will also provide opportunities for associates and customers to support hurricane relief efforts by donating to the American Red Cross at the checkout area located within Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com.

“The hurricane has impacted thousands of Kohl’s associates and customers living in Florida’s Gulf Coast and the Mid-Atlantic Region, and we want to play a part in providing relief to these communities as they work to rebuild,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Our hearts are with all of the families recovering from this significant storm and its aftermath.”

In addition to the company’s support of the American Red Cross, Kohl’s is proud to aid impacted associates and customers through the following benefits and programming:

Associate Support

  • An associate relief fund that offers short-term financial assistance to Kohl’s associates who have experienced unexpected financial hardship.
  • Emergency compensation for associates who work at Kohl’s stores that closed as a result of the hurricane.
  • Employee Assistance Programs, Critical Incident Support and counseling for Kohl’s associates.
  • A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohl’s associates affected by the hurricane.

Customer Support

  • A limited-time discount, available in store only, for Kohl’s customers affected by the hurricane.
  • Affected Kohl’s Charge customers are encouraged to contact Customer Service for payment assistance.

Kohl’s is also encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of relief efforts through Kohl’s Volunteer Program. To inquire about coordinating a Kohl’s volunteer event, contact the store manager at your local Kohl’s store. Find your nearest Kohl’s store by visiting Kohls.com.

Kohl’s is committed to supporting the thousands of communities the company is a part of across the country, especially in times of need. Since 2001, Kohl’s has donated more than $9.5 million to support the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts across the country.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
08:39pKOHL&RSQUO;S :  Donates $500,000 to the American Red Cross to Aid Hurricane Mich..
BU
10/10UPDATED : October 9, 2018 5:00 p.m. CST Kohl’s is committed to the safety ..
PU
10/09KOHL&RSQUO;S : Awards $1 Million to Fund Milwaukee-Area Student Field Trips in 2..
BU
10/04KOHL : Recognized for Industry-Leading Sustainability Practices
PU
10/03KOHL : Customers Win Meet & Greet with Jennifer Lopez
PU
10/03J. C. Penney names retail veteran, Joann Stores chief as new CEO
RE
10/02KOHL&RSQUO;S : Donates More than $1 Million to the American Cancer Society
BU
10/02FROM SEASONAL HIRE TO DISTRICT MANAG : A Kohl’s Associate Shares Her Story
PU
10/01KOHL : New York City Shops POPSUGAR at Kohl’s
PU
09/25KOHL : Collaborates with Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of HGTV’s Property..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:54aCarving up Sears and Toys "R" Us holiday sales 
10/12The latest from the Sears Death Watch 
10/11Sizing up Sears bankruptcy 
10/11Department store stocks gain again 
10/10J.C. Penney, Kohl's gain after Sears bankruptcy report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 223 M
EBIT 2019 1 463 M
Net income 2019 881 M
Debt 2019 2 086 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 13,84
P/E ratio 2020 12,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 12 112 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 82,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION33.97%11 807
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 778
NORDSTROM29.78%9 994
MACY'S32.51%9 866
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-10.25%7 484
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA0.94%6 624
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.