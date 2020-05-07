Kohl's : Announces Phased Approach for Store Reopenings

Enhanced health and safety measures in Kohl’s stores accommodate customers and associates in a new retail environment

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced its plans to reopen stores in 10 states on Monday, May 11, after opening stores in four states earlier this week. Following local guidelines and health information, the company will open additional Kohl’s stores in the coming weeks, taking the same deliberate, measured approach. In preparation for a safe reopening, the company has made significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates. These include limited store hours, social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for our associates.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl's customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers. We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors to reopen our stores on a phased timeline, with about twenty-five percent of our stores open by next week. As we reopen and operate in a new environment, I want to thank our associates and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support. We're thrilled to have you back. ”

Beginning Monday, May 11, Kohl’s will welcome customers and associates back to all stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as the majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee. On Monday, May 4, Kohl’s reopened stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. The company will continue to take an informed approach around where and how to reopen stores by assessing several factors, including the guidance of government officials, health data, store readiness, and consumer sentiment.

As Kohl’s stores reopen, customers and associates can expect to see the following safety measures in place to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone. The company is also working closely with other retailers of scale and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and National Retail Federation (NRF) to champion uniform operations and allow for safe reopenings.

For Our Customers

Kohl's customers can expect to see the following changes at Kohl's stores, to support ongoing health and safety precautionary measures:

Kohl’s has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice. Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing , with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.

, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout. For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.

to the store. An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.

will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate. In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.

at all registers and will offer through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible. Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction , including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter. Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.

will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use. Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.

until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points. Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store. Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.

Kohl’s will continue to offer limited-contact drive up service at most stores for buy online, pick up in store and ship to store orders. Customers can simply drive up and park in designated parking spots at their local Kohl’s and an associate will place their Kohls.com order directly in their trunk or backseat.

For Our Associates

All Kohl’s associates will participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any associate who has a temperature or exhibits other common COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to return home and seek medical attention.

All Kohl’s associates will wear masks and gloves while in the store.

All associates will undergo health and safety training on new policies and procedures before returning to work.

Kohl’s has reduced the number of associates in the store at one time and is adjusting associate placement within the store as necessary to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl’s has physically rearranged breakrooms, training rooms and offices to ensure proper social distancing.

Kohl’s has set up several associate sanitation stations to provide easy access to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and continues to encourage healthy behaviors in accordance with CDC guidelines, such as thorough hand washing, regular usage of hand sanitizer and cleaning measures for surfaces.

Kohl’s will continue to assess store reopenings and health and safety measures on an ongoing basis. To check if stores are open in your area visit the Store Locator on Kohls.com. For more information on Kohl’s store reopenings, including visual assets detailing the health and safety measures in place at stores, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's App. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005262/en/