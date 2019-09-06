Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kohl's : Announces Sona Chawla's Plans to Step Down in October, Paul Gaffney Named Chief Technology Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 09:02am EDT

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced that Sona Chawla will step down from her role as president at Kohl’s in mid-October to pursue new opportunities.

“I want to thank Sona for her partnership and leadership in helping to drive our business forward and setting us up for the future,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Amongst many contributions, Sona has been instrumental in our progress as a leading omnichannel retailer, driving innovation and growth across our digital business and stores, as well as providing leadership to our logistics strategy and long-term technology roadmap. Sona has been a key member of the Kohl’s leadership team, and we wish her great success in all that is ahead of her.”

In addition, Paul Gaffney has been named Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass. Gaffney assumes his new position in mid-September.

“I’m excited to welcome Paul Gaffney to the Kohl’s team. His extensive experience leading transformational technology teams and impressive track record of results will be a tremendous asset to Kohl’s,” said Gass. “He joins our strong technology team, ready to continue our path forward in driving innovation and change across all aspects of our business. Paul is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team.”

“Kohl’s is doing incredible things as an omnichannel retailer during a very exciting time for the company,” said Paul Gaffney. “Retail is a very dynamic industry and, through several new innovations and smart investments back into the business, Kohl’s has established itself as one to watch. I look forward to the opportunity to help contribute to their ongoing success.”

In the chief technology officer role, Gaffney will be responsible for all technology, information and digital platforms supporting Kohl’s omnichannel business. He most recently served as chief technology officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Prior to that, Gaffney was senior vice president of information technology at The Home Depot, responsible for the organization’s software engineering, user-centered design and applications. He has served in a variety of other senior leadership roles throughout his career. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Harvard and is a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” "will," "should," "anticipates," “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Kohl's other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
09:27aSONA CHAWLA : Kohl's President Sona Chawla to Leave in October
DJ
09:02aKOHL'S : Announces Sona Chawla's Plans to Step Down in October, Paul Gaffney Nam..
BU
09/04KOHL : Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals with Focus on Climate Action, ... ste..
PU
09/04KOHL : Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals
PU
09/04KOHL'S : Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals with Focus on Climate Action, Waste..
BU
08/28KOHLS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22Shoppers Reward Nimble Retailers -- WSJ
DJ
08/21THE MORE THE MERRIER : Kohl's Gives Customers More Toys This Holiday
PU
08/21BRINGING EMERGING BRANDS TO KOHL'S : A Q&A with Doug Howe, Kohl's Chief ... hand..
PU
08/21KOHL : Customers at Kohl's Menomonee Falls, Wis. Store Are Loving Amazon Returns
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 081 M
EBIT 2020 1 287 M
Net income 2020 856 M
Debt 2020 2 273 M
Yield 2020 5,68%
P/E ratio 2020 9,15x
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 7 818 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 56,26  $
Last Close Price 48,25  $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-27.27%7 818
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 088
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-3.65%6 836
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.33%6 560
NORDSTROM-36.69%4 813
MACY'S-48.59%4 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group