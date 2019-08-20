Kohl's Corporation : Reports Financial Results

Affirms adjusted annual diluted earnings per share(1) guidance of $5.15 to $5.45
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter ended August 3, 2019.
Three Months
Six Months
($ in millions, except per share data)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Total revenue
$
4,430
$
4,570
(3.1
)%
$
8,517
$
8,778
(3.0
)%
Comparable sales
(2.9
)%
3.1
%
(3.2
)%
1.8
%
Gross margin
38.8
%
39.5
%
(72) bps
37.9
%
38.3
%
(41) bps
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
1,269
$
1,272
(0.2
)%
$
2,544
$
2,532
0.5
%
Reported
Net income
$
241
$
292
(17
)%
$
303
$
368
(18
)%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.51
$
1.76
(14
)%
$
1.89
$
2.21
(15
)%
Non-GAAP(1)
Net income
$
247
$
292
(15
)%
$
345
$
399
(14
)%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.55
$
1.76
(12
)%
$
2.15
$
2.40
(10
)%
(1) Excludes Impairments, store closing and other costs in 2019 and Loss on extinguishment of debt in 2018.
Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "We are pleased to report that our business strengthened as we progressed through the second quarter. Comparable sales were better than the first quarter and improved during the period, turning positive during the last six weeks of the second quarter with 1% growth. This positive trend has continued into August driven by a successful start to the back-to-school season. We are confident that our upcoming brand launches, program expansions, and increased traffic from the Amazon returns program will incrementally contribute to our performance during the balance of the year and beyond.”
Dividend
On August 13, 2019, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.67 per share. The dividend is payable September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2019.
Guidance
The Company affirms its adjusted annual earnings per diluted share guidance of $5.15 to $5.45, which excludes $0.26 per diluted share related to Impairments, store closing and other costs recognized in the first six months of 2019.
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
August 3,
2019
August 4,
2018
August 3,
2019
August 4,
2018
Net sales
$
4,169
$
4,310
$
7,990
$
8,263
Other revenue
261
260
527
515
Total revenue
4,430
4,570
8,517
8,778
Cost of merchandise sold
2,550
2,605
4,965
5,101
Gross margin rate
38.8
%
39.5
%
37.9
%
38.3
%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
1,269
1,272
2,544
2,532
As a percent of total revenue
28.6
%
27.8
%
29.9
%
28.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
228
241
458
483
Impairments, store closing and other costs
7
-
56
-
Operating income
376
452
494
662
Interest expense, net
53
65
105
135
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
42
Income before income taxes
323
387
389
485
Provision for income taxes
82
95
86
117
Net income
$
241
$
292
$
303
$
368
Average number of shares:
Basic
159
165
160
165
Diluted
159
166
161
166
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.52
$
1.77
$
1.90
$
2.23
Diluted
$
1.51
$
1.76
$
1.89
$
2.21
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
August 3,
2019
August 4,
2018
August 3,
2019
August 4,
2018
Net income
GAAP
$
241
$
292
$
303
$
368
Impairments, store closing and other costs
6
-
42
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
31
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
247
$
292
$
345
$
399
Diluted earnings per share
GAAP
$
1.51
$
1.76
$
1.89
$
2.21
Impairments, store closing and other costs
0.04
-
0.26
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
0.19
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
1.55
$
1.76
$
2.15
$
2.40
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions)
August 3,
2019
August 4,
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
625
$
1,066
Merchandise inventories
3,656
3,572
Other
397
404
Total current assets
4,678
5,042
Property and equipment, net
7,276
7,635
Operating leases
2,428
-
Other assets
160
238
Total assets
$
14,542
$
12,915
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,330
$
1,404
Accrued liabilities
1,199
1,174
Income taxes payable
34
70
Current portion of:
Finance leases and financing obligations
119
122
Operating leases
158
-
Total current liabilities
2,840
2,770
Long-term debt
1,855
2,273
Finance leases and financing obligations
1,270
1,537
Operating leases
2,647
-
Deferred income taxes
254
188
Other long-term liabilities
221
660
Shareholders' equity
5,455
5,487
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,542
$
12,915
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
August 3,
2019
August 4,
2018
Operating activities
Net income
$
303
$
368
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
458
483
Share-based compensation
27
50
Deferred income taxes
41
(25
)
Impairments, store closing and other costs
45
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
42
Non-cash lease expense
75
-
Other non-cash expenses
3
13
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventories
(175
)
(24
)
Other current and long-term assets
29
89
Accounts payable
143
133
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
(177
)
(88
)
Income taxes
(8
)
6
Operating lease liabilities
(88
)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
676
1,047
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(439
)
(312
)
Other
-
6
Net cash used in investing activities
(439
)
(306
)
Financing activities
Treasury stock purchases
(254
)
(165
)
Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares