Kohl's Corporation KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS)
Kohl's Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

08/21/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 21, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-C7C1EA9318F86.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 057 M
EBIT 2019 1 439 M
Net income 2019 854 M
Debt 2019 2 384 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 15,25
P/E ratio 2020 14,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 12 773 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 76,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION40.96%12 773
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 634
MACY'S43.03%11 039
NORDSTROM24.91%9 906
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.14%8 487
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-3.13%6 099
