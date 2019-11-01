Kohl's : Kicks off Holiday With First Look at Black Friday Deals

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is kicking off the holidays with a first look at its Black Friday Ad filled with thousands of Black Friday doorbusters and deals on the season’s most sought-after gifts — from top electronics and the hottest new gifts in toys to dazzling jewelry and great apparel for the entire family. Kohl’s stores will open at 5 p.m.* local time on Thanksgiving Day, but for those customers looking to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping Kohl’s is offering pre-Black Friday deals today through Sunday, Nov. 3, with new deals each day. To top it off, Santa is headed back to Kohl’s on select Sundays throughout November and December and he’s bringing free surprises*** for all the children he welcomes to our stores this year. This Sunday, Nov. 3, families can visit their local Kohl’s for a free photo with Santa, and kids will receive a free surprise gift while supplies last.

“We know Black Friday shopping is a tradition for so many of our customers, and we’re thrilled to announce an amazing lineup of Black Friday deals and doorbusters as families begin preparing for the holiday season,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Customers will find more deals than ever before leading up to the Black Friday shopping event, and we encourage customers to continue checking back in store and on Kohls.com for additional deals and surprise sales throughout the month.”

Black Friday Unlocked: Deals Start Now Through Sunday, Nov. 3

Kohl’s is kicking off the holiday season with a bigger pre-Black Friday event than ever before with increased savings on more than 100 pre-Black Friday deals in stores and online at Kohls.com. Customers will discover unbeatable savings on must-have gifts, with new deals each day, as well as a special 20% off offer and the ability to earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases. Shoppers eager to make Kohl’s their first holiday gifting destination will receive the customer-favorite $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent — available only on Friday, Nov. 1. A few of the incredible pre-Black Friday deals customers can take advantage of today, Friday, Nov. 1, include:

$299.99 Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $90 in Kohl’s Cash

$199.99 Jetson Element electric scooter. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $60 in Kohl’s Cash

$79.99 with 20% off coupon** American Tourister 3-pc. luggage set. Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash

$47.99 with 20% off coupon** BLACK+DECKER™ Air Fry toaster oven.

60-70% off + an extra 20% off with coupon Outerwear for the family. Select styles.

60% off + an extra 20% off with coupon** Carter's, OshKosh B'gosh and SONOMA Goods for Life clothes and Carter's, SO and licensed character pajamas for kids. Select styles.

50% off + an extra 20% off with coupon** All Jammies for Your Families matching family pajamas.

Buy One, Get One 50% off Toys from Melissa & Doug, T.O.T.S., Puppy Dog Pals, Nerf, Little Tikes, and Hatchimals. Additional offers and coupons do not apply.

And the savings continue all weekend long, with dozens of new deals available in store and on Kohls.com both Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.

Black Friday Deals: Monday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Nov. 29

Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, Kohl’s customers will find thousands of incredible deals all week long leading up to Black Friday. And back by popular demand, customers will receive $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent in stores and online at Kohls.com the entire week. Kohl’s Cash can be earned on all purchases, including the hottest gifts in toys, electronics and top national brands. Black Friday Deals include:

$279.99 KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer model KSM150PS. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $75 in Kohl’s Cash

$152.99 with 15% off coupon** Ninja Foodi digital air fryer oven with 13x13" sheet pan. Earn $45 in Kohl’s Cash

$59.49 with 15% off coupon** Power smokeless grill. Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash

$40.99 with 15% off coupon** and after $10 mail-in rebate American Tourister Burst Max and Skyway Oasis 3.0 luggage collections. Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash

$39.99 Victrola Bluetooth 3-speed suitcase turntable. Offers and coupons do not apply.

$33.99 with 15% off coupon** Alta Vida reversible faux mink and microfiber 12-lb. weighted blanket.

$49.99 Step2 Modern Cook kitchen set. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash

30% off LEGO sets. Select styles. Offers and coupons do not apply.

Black Friday Flash Deals: Monday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Nov. 27

New this year, Kohl’s will also offer a select number of limited-time, online-only deals Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, November 27 — but the deals will move fast, with all available for one day only.

Black Friday Doorbusters: Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29

Kohl’s will offer Black Friday doorbusters starting at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and 5 p.m.* local time when stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 through 1 p.m.* local time in stores and on Kohls.com Friday, November 29, or while supplies last. Black Friday Doorbusters include:

$319.99 Nintendo Switch console with carrying case and controller charging dock. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $90 in Kohl’s Cash

$129.99 Hover-1 Firefly self-balancing scooter with Bluetooth. Offers and coupons do not apply. Kohl’s exclusive. Earn $30 in Kohl’s Cash

Kohl’s exclusive. $99.99 Fitbit Versa LITE Edition smartwatch or Charge 3 advanced fitness tracker. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $30 in Kohl’s Cash

$84.99 with 15% off coupon** Shark Rocket Ultralight TruePet deluxe vacuum. Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash

$67.99 with 15% off coupon** Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 6-qt. pressure cooker or Ace Nova blender. Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash

$49.99 Amazon Echo Show 5 compact 5.5-in. smart display with Alexa. Offers and coupons do not apply. Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash

$33.99 with 15% off coupon** 1/4-ct. T.W. diamond ring or pendants. Sterling silver.

Saturday, November 30 to Monday, December 9: Customers who earned Kohl’s Cash the week of November 25 can redeem their Kohl’s Cash on anything in stores and online at Kohls.com – a value found only at Kohl’s!

Santa is Bringing Free Gifts to Kohl’s: Sundays, Nov. 3, Nov. 24, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15

Due to an abundance of good little boys and girls, the ultimate gift giver himself will be in Kohl’s stores earlier than ever — and on four separate occasions throughout November and December for pictures with the whole family. Customers can stop by their local Kohl’s to visit with Santa in the toy department and snap a pic on their mobile devices with St. Nick — perfect for this year’s holiday cards. And new this year, Santa’s elves are sending him with new surprise gifts*** from top toy brands while supplies last. That means free gifts from Santa on four separate days!

Santa’s sleigh will be stopping by Kohl’s stores nationwide on the following days from 1 - 3 p.m.:

Sunday, November 3

Sunday, November 24

Sunday, December 8

Sunday, December 15

*Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

**Present coupon in-store or enter code on Kohls.com to achieve noted item price. Offer terms apply. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

***One gift per child, while supplies last. Sorry, no rainchecks, returns or exchanges available for gifts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” "will," "should," "anticipates," “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Kohl's other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005279/en/