Kohl's President Sona Chawla to Leave in October -- Update

By Colin Kellaher

Kohl's Friday said Sona Chawla will step down as president in mid-October to pursue other opportunities.

Ms. Chawla, who joined Kohl's in 2015 as chief operating officer, has been president of the Menomonee Falls, Wis., department-store operator since May 2018.

A Kohl's spokeswoman said the retailer has launched a comprehensive search for a new chief operating officer.

Kohl's also Friday said Paul Gaffney will join the company in mid-September as senior executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Mr. Gaffney was most recently executive vice president and chief technology officer of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), which reported his resignation earlier this week.

Ratnakar Lavu, who had been chief technology and information officer at Kohl's, in June joined Nike as the sneaker maker's first global chief digital information officer.

