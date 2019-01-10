Log in
01/10 01:21:12 pm
65.375 USD   -6.47%
08:29aKOHL : Target posts strong holiday sales, maintains outlook
RE
2018Investors Punish Retail Stocks and Oil -- WSJ
DJ
2018Kohl's profit forecast misses estimates, shares slip
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Macy's shares sink after it trims full-year sales forecast

01/10/2019 | 12:39pm EST
People gather at Macy's Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan

(Reuters) - Macy's Inc cut its full-year comparable sales forecast on Thursday while year-end sales growth at rival Kohl's Corp disappointed investors, signaling retailers' continued struggle to keep up with a shift toward online shopping.

Target Corp emerged as a bright spot with a strong sales performance during November and December, but its shares were still dragged down by peers. Shares at Macy's Inc tumbled 16 percent in premarket trading on Thursday, Kohl's Corp fell over 5 percent, and Target was down over 1 percent.

Macy's said weaker sales in mid-December hurt its all-important fourth quarter, but didn't detail the reasons.

"The holiday season began strong - particularly during Black Friday and the following Cyber week, but weakened during the mid-December period and did not return to expected patterns until the week of Christmas," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer at Macy's.

The department store chain slashed its comparable sales growth forecast for its full fiscal year, and now expects 2 percent growth, down from a previous outlook of 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent growth.

Kohl's reported anemic comparable sales growth of 1.2 percent during the final two months of 2018, down from 6.9 percent a year earlier.

The disappointing performance comes even as sales for the 2018 U.S. holiday shopping season rose to its strongest level in six years, according to a Mastercard report in late December, which said shoppers were encouraged by a robust economy and early discounts.

Target Corp benefited from this surge in spending and said comparable sales grew 5.7 percent during November and December, helped by higher customer visits and strong online sales during the holiday season.

Target expects same-store sales growth of about 5 percent for the fourth quarter through January, while comparable sales had grown 3.4 percent in the November-December period last year.

All of the retailer's core categories grew during the holiday season, with toys, baby and seasonal gift items being the strongest.

Target reaffirmed its full-year earnings and sales forecast, putting it on track for the strongest full-year comparable sales growth since 2005.

Target said store pickup and drive-up surged more than 60 percent from a year ago, and accounted for a quarter of the company's digital sales in the holiday period.

The retailer also expects 2018 to be the fifth consecutive year in which its online sales grew more than 25 percent.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith plans to retire and would continue in her role until a successor is named.

(This story corrects headline, paragraph 1 and paragraph 5 to say Macy's sales forecast was cut for full year and not fourth quarter)

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nandita Bose and Aishwarya Venugopal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOHL'S CORPORATION -6.38% 65.445 Delayed Quote.4.28%
MACY'S -18.47% 25.8535 Delayed Quote.6.51%
TARGET CORPORATION -3.64% 67.81 Delayed Quote.5.33%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 267 M
EBIT 2019 1 454 M
Net income 2019 898 M
Debt 2019 2 065 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 11 543 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION4.28%11 543
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 470
MACY'S6.51%9 753
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA4.97%8 285
NORDSTROM5.17%8 247
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.81%7 358
