Nordstrom's full-price comparable sales for holiday season disappoints

01/15/2019 | 07:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc said on Tuesday comparable store sales at its full-price department stores rose only 0.3 percent during the crucial months of November and December, blaming lower traffic.

The department store operator said year-to-date sales at full-price stores were below its expectation and included higher discounts taken during the holiday season and steps to adjust its inventory.

In contrast, Nordstrom said comparable sales at its off-price stores rose 3.9 percent during the nine-week ended Jan.5, while online sales jumped 18 percent during the period.

Nordstrom said it expects full-year adjusted profit to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share, from the prior forecast of $3.50-$3.65.

Department store retailers such as Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp earlier this month reported disappointing holiday sales.

Shares of Nordstrom, which will report results Feb. 28 after markets close, were down 3 percent in light volumes in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOHL'S CORPORATION 0.93% 67.26 Delayed Quote.1.40%
MACY'S -0.40% 24.98 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
NORDSTROM -0.04% 47.26 Delayed Quote.1.65%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 302 M
EBIT 2019 1 457 M
Net income 2019 898 M
Debt 2019 2 252 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,54
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 11 004 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 73,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION1.40%11 004
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 488
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA3.45%8 113
NORDSTROM1.65%7 911
MACY'S-15.78%7 711
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.09%7 139
